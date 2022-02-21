Dame Eve? Calls for MBE Muirhead to be elevated after leading team to Winter Olympics glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dame Eve? Calls for MBE Muirhead to be elevated after leading team to Winter Olympics glory

By Anita Diouri
February 21 2022, 5.04pm Updated: February 21 2022, 5.05pm
Eve Muirhead
Eve Muirhead. Picture: Xinhua/Shutterstock.

Eve Muirhead deserves a right Royal day out after she led Team GB to curling gold.

She and the team have received huge praise from locals, politicians and the many spectators as they did the nation proud.

And now many hope to see the 31-year-old’s name feature on the UK honours list once again.

Eve Muirhead was awarded an MBE in 2020. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

In 2020, she was appointed MBE for services to her sport in the Queen’s birthday honours.

Fans believe she should now become Dame Eve Muirhead.

‘An inspiration to us all’

Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Liz Smith has called for Eve to be honoured again by the Queen.

The Scottish Conservative representative submitted a Parliamentary motion celebrating Eve’s and Team GB’s success.

She said: “Eve Muirhead is an inspiration to us all and l am sure the whole of the country is rejoicing in her success and that of all those in Team GB curling.

“Winning Olympic gold and also Olympic silver is just so special.

“Eve has been at the forefront of her sport for well over a decade, consistently performing at the highest level and becoming a wonderful role model for all those in sport.

“It would, of course, be fitting if she is recognised again with an honour from Her Majesty.”

 

And Eve has continued to be highly commended from her home patch.

SNP Councillor Mike Williamson of the Highland ward said: “Everybody is really proud of their success.

“Eve’s been trying for so long to get a gold medal and now she’s done it.

“Everybody feels a part of her success.”

SNP MP for Perth and North Perthshire Pete Wishart added: “I want to say a massive congratulations to Perthshire’s very own Eve Muirhead on leading her curling team to Olympic gold.

“Eve is a shining example of how hard work pays off.”

Eve Muirhead and Vicky Wright are Olympic champions.
Scottish Conservative councillor John Duff added: “Eve Muirhead’s achievements in the world of international curling have been outstanding and the crowning glory has been the tremendous victory she has had leading her outstanding team to Olympic Gold in Beijing.

“I fully support efforts to nominate Eve for a well deserved UK Honour based on her sporting successes.”

Eve Muirhead MBE

In 2020, Eve spoke in her regular Courier column of her pride in the honour.

The “pleasant surprise” is one she said you can never set out to do – but that is what made it so special for her.

Eve Muirhead
Eve Muirhead. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

“Because you don’t think about that sort of thing, it kind of surprises you how honoured you feel to be chosen,” she said.

“There aren’t many people in curling who have received these type of honours.

“I’d like to think everything I’ve done to help promote my sport off the ice (including in my Courier column!) has counted as much as what I’ve achieved on the ice.”

Winter Olympic gold

Eve and her teammates Hailey Duff, Vicky Wright and Jen Dodds beat Japan 10-3 in the women’s final on Sunday morning.

The Team GB flagbearer added her new bling to her bronze medal won eight years ago in Sochi.

But there will be no special gold post boxes in the hometowns of the team members.

Fans floated the idea of the curling women being given the same honour as the gold medallists of the London Olypmics.

However, this received a frosty reception from Royal Mail, who said those put in place after London 2012 were a “one-off”.

The win has brought back memories of the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, in which skip Rhona Martin led her all-Scottish team to victory.

Six million viewers watched as that team triumphed with a 4-3 win over Switzerland.

And in November that year, each of the team members were honoured with MBEs at Buckingham Palace.

Eve Muirhead: Parents’ pride as Team GB curlers win Winter Olympic gold

