WATCH: 2,000 rubber ducks meandering down the Tay for Perth Scouts’ Jamboree fundraiser

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

During a weekend of fluffy chicks and Easter bunnies it was a different sight that caught the eye of those lining the River Tay at Perth.

The Fair City staged its biggest-ever duck race on Saturday, with 2,000 rubber ducks meandering down the river.

And the eager spectators were banking on their duck crossing the finish line first to land a big cash prize.

Major fundraising challenge

The event was held to help send 11 Perthshire Explorer Scouts to the 2023 World Jamboree in South Korea.

And organisers say it has raised more than £5,500 of the £44,000 needed by those heading across the globe.

Perth Explorer Scout leader Stephen Gorton said it was a terrific day.

The ducks were released upstream of Smeaton Bridge.

And the toy flotilla had a kayak and paddleboard escort to ensure any ‘strays’ were quickly scooped up.

The finish line was just upstream of Queen Elizabeth Bridge.

Iain Baird’s duck won the top prize of £300.

It was followed home by the ducks of Chris Kirk (£200) and Elaine Garvie (£100).

The cash prizes were donated by Perth firm Haddow Bathrooms and Kitchens.

Stephen said: “Thanks to other local businesses and organisations that supported us, including St Matthew’s Church, Cunningly Good Group, Willowgate, Instant Image and Scottish Fire and Rescue, who were promoting water safety.”

And he thanked an anonymous donor who made a generous donation to the jamboree fund.

“We had over 60 volunteers from Scouting who made the day, with a very clear message that we ‘Do more, Learn more and can Be more’,” Stephen added.

“Scouting is all about supporting young people with skills for life.

“It was lovely to see hundreds of people in Perth enjoying a fun event.

“This was a great start to our fundraising campaign and it was amazing to see our team work together and deliver it safely.”