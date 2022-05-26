First look at life-size wire statues honouring Perth’s inspirational women from Eve Muirhead to burned witches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First look at life-size wire statues honouring Perth’s inspirational women from Eve Muirhead to burned witches

By Hannah Ballantyne
May 26 2022, 4.25pm
Artist Vanessa Lawrence has created 20 wire statues of significant Perthshire women
Artist Vanessa Lawrence with two of the statues.

Statues honouring some of Perth’s most inspirational women have been unveiled in the city ahead of a new art trail launching.

The 20 wire sculptures will be placed across the city this summer, each one inspired by a female from Perth and Kinross.

Designed by Scottish artist Vanessa Lawrence, some of Perthshire’s most celebrated daughters will be recognised.

The list includes athletes Eve Muirhead and Eilidh Doyle, as well as historic women including Kate McNiven, one of the last witches burned in Scotland.

The project has been funded by both Perth and Kinross Council and EventScotland, and is part of the wider Scotland Year of Stories celebration.

Grant Laing council leader
Vanessa pictured with council leader Grant Laing.

Vanessa said: “Being a woman artist, and creating statues of women who haven’t really been recognised by history is just incredible.

“These women have been effectively forgotten in history.

“It’s bringing to light these women’s history, in a metaphorical and literal sense. When the sun shines through the wire, the statue is literally brought to light.”

What are the statues for?

The sculptures form an art trail called Raise the Roof, launching early in July.

Digital and paper maps will show where each are located, with a short description of the women each one represents.

Each sculpture will also have a plaque, telling the woman’s story in English and Gaelic.

There will be a statue of Olympic curler, Eve Muirhead.

Full versions of the stories will be placed on the hoardings outside Perth City Hall, until they can be moved inside when work on the £26m new museum is complete.

Vanessa said: “I like the idea that with the wire, you can sometimes see them, and sometimes it’s harder to see them – I think that really represents how women have been portrayed in history.

“Sometimes women have been acknowledged and sometimes they have not.”

Precise locations have yet to be decided.

Community effort

The project has also been mostly organised by women.

Community groups made up of local women were also responsible for researching the history of each of the 20 females.

Anna Day, programme manager for Culture Perth and Kinross, said: “We wanted to celebrate women in Perth and Kinross’s history.

“It has been underrepresented in the past and we want to change that.

Athlete Eilidh Doyle will also be featured.

“We reached out to local community groups to help us create these statues.

“We’ve had mental health groups, LGBTQ+ groups, not just in the city centre.

“We have made sure there is a group in every area. The community chose which women they wanted to celebrate.

Victoria Drummond, the first female marine engineer in the UK, will be on the trail.

“People have really gotten into it, and visited graves of some of these women, to really understand their stories.

“It’s been wonderful to see.”

Who do the statues represent?

The sculptures do not visually depict the women, but represent them and their efforts.

Some of the women featured are:

  • Margaret Robertson: Helped her husband to invent the early-detection radar that was vital to the RAF in the Battle of Britain
  • Effie Gray: Artist and author, born in 1828
  • Queen Annabella: Queen Consort of Scotland in 1390
  • Victoria Drummond: First female marine engineer in the UK
  • Belle Stewart: Poet
  • Eve Muirhead: Olympic gold medal-winning curler
  • Elizabeth Haldane: First woman to be appointed a justice of the peace in Scotland
  • Eilidh Doyle: Olympic bronze medal-winning track and field athlete
  • Georgina Ballantine: Caught the largest salmon ever caught by a rod in 1922
  • Isabel Moncrieff: Driving force behind Monart Glass

