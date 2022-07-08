Crieff whisky shop boss loses alcohol licences following drink-driving conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Crieff whisky shop boss loses alcohol licences following drink-driving conviction

By Hannah Ballantyne
July 8 2022, 5.13pm Updated: July 8 2022, 7.16pm
Whisky shop owner Andrew Cuthbert has lost his alcohol licences.
A Crieff whisky shop boss has had his alcohol licences removed following a drink-driving conviction.

Andrew Cuthbert, who runs JL Gill specialist whisky store on Crieff High Street, crashed his car into a wall on a remote country road in March.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the collision on the A822 Crieff to Muthill Road happened following a heated argument with his wife.

Police subsequently found him sat in the driver’s seat slurring his words.

The JL Gill shop in West High Street, Crieff.

He was then breathalysed, and was found to be five-and-a-half times over the legal limit drink-drive limit.

He was fined £400 and was disqualified from driving for two years.

Now, Perth and Kinross Council’s licensing board has revoked both his personal and premises licences.

‘Not a fit and proper person’

A meeting of the board on Thursday, councillors heard the conviction meant Mr Cuthbert no longer passes the test of being a fit and proper person to hold a licence to sell alcohol.

Mr Cuthbert did not attend the hearing.

While his personal licence has been removed immediately, his premises licences will remain for 28 days.

It is not yet clear what this will mean for the future of the shop.

A council spokesperson said: “Both the premises licence for JL Gill in Crieff, held by Andrew Steuart Cuthbert, and Mr Cuthbert’s personal licence, have been revoked after the licensing board determined he was not a fit and proper person to hold a personal or premises licence.

“Revocation on the personal licence has immediate effect.

“For legal reasons, the premises licence continues to have effect for 28 days until the revocation applies.”

Historic shop

JL Gill has been a Crieff institution for the last 30 years.

Before evolving into a whisky specialist store, it was once a grocery shop.

Cuthbert has run the store since he was 19-years-old.

The JL Gill shop in Hong Kong.

The store also has a replica branch in Hong Kong.

This was initially opened in 2019, and brought Scottish whisky to the Asian markets.

Mr Cuthbert has been approached for comment.

