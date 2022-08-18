Otherlands: All you need to know about Scone Palace festival from rail strikes to banned items

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New music festival Otherlands will launch on the grounds of Scone Palace this weekend, with music, arts and wellbeing activities.

The three-day festival, just outside Perth, kicks off on Friday, with headline acts including Bicep, DJ Jamie XX and Folamour.

When revellers aren’t enjoying the music they can relax with saunas, yoga sessions or take in some art installations.

Billed as a ‘celebration of culture’, here’s everything you need to know about Perthshire’s newest festival.

How to get to Otherlands Festival Perth

Day two of the festival clashes with a rail strike on Saturday, leaving Tayside with no trains.

On-site camping is available for those driving and there are a range of bus options.

Events travel company Big Green Coach is running buses from Aberdeen, Dundee, Dunfermline, Edinburgh and Glasgow, dropping punters at the festival gates.

For those travelling to Perth, shuttle buses are running between the city’s bus station and Scone Palace.

Camping at the festival

The campsite opens from noon on Friday, with the music arena opening at 4pm.

On Saturday and Sunday the arena is open from 12pm until 1am.

Campers must vacate the campsite by noon on Monday.

There are no designated pitches and showers are available for a fee.

What can I bring?

Organisers have also published a list of items banned from the campsite and arena.

It includes:

Aerosols over 250ml

Air horns

Animals (except assistance dogs)

Barbecues and gas cylinders

Balloons

Bicycles, scooters, roller skates, skateboards

Blow torches

Food

Although barbecues and gas cylinders are banned, campers can bring food which doesn’t require cooking

A street food market will be on site, with 18 vendors offering cuisines from burgers to Sri Lankan dishes until 3am.

How’s the weather looking?

A typical weekend in Scotland, you may need sunscreen and waterproofs.

According to he Met Office, festival-goers can expect sunshine with rainy intervals heading into Friday evening with highs of 18°C.

Going into Saturday the temperature is set to remain at 18°C but rain is not forecast.

On Sunday the forecast is warm but overcast.

What’s on the agenda?

As well as a music festival, Otherlands is described by organisers as a “celebration of arts, life and wellness”.

Art installations will be across the site from artists such as Glasgow artist Trackie Mcleod, Council Baby, Okoru, Fenture and more.

There will also be talks on everything from mental health to sexuality.

A tarot reader, comedy acts and a beginners DJ workshop have all made the final bill.

Tom Ketley, Otherlands director said: “We are so excited about this.

“Otherlands is not just a music festival, it’s also an arts and wellness event.

“This concept is just as important to us as the music, it makes us stand out.

“We hope that people take something away from this other than just the world class music that is on offer.

“We want to celebrate life, arts and wellness at this festival.”