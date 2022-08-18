Otherlands: All you need to know about Scone Palace festival from rail strikes to banned items

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Otherlands: All you need to know about Scone Palace festival from rail strikes to banned items

By Hannah Ballantyne
August 18 2022, 12.22pm Updated: August 18 2022, 3.42pm
Otherlands Festival will be held at Scone Palace in Perth.
Otherlands Festival will be held at Scone Palace in Perth.

New music festival Otherlands will launch on the grounds of Scone Palace this weekend, with music, arts and wellbeing activities.

The three-day festival, just outside Perth, kicks off on Friday, with headline acts including Bicep, DJ Jamie XX and Folamour.

When revellers aren’t enjoying the music they can relax with saunas, yoga sessions or take in some art installations.

Billed as a ‘celebration of culture’, here’s everything you need to know about Perthshire’s newest festival.

How to get to Otherlands Festival Perth

Day two of the festival clashes with a rail strike on Saturday, leaving Tayside with no trains.

On-site camping is available for those driving and there are a range of bus options.

Events travel company Big Green Coach is running buses from Aberdeen, Dundee, Dunfermline, Edinburgh and Glasgow, dropping punters at the festival gates.

For those travelling to Perth, shuttle buses are running between the city’s bus station and Scone Palace.

Camping at the festival

The campsite opens from noon on Friday, with the music arena opening at 4pm.

On Saturday and Sunday the arena is open from 12pm until 1am.

Campers must vacate the campsite by noon on Monday.

There are no designated pitches and showers are available for a fee.

What can I bring?

Organisers have also published a list of items banned from the campsite and arena.

It includes:

  • Aerosols over 250ml
  • Air horns
  • Animals (except assistance dogs)
  • Barbecues and gas cylinders
  • Balloons
  • Bicycles, scooters, roller skates, skateboards
  • Blow torches

Food

Although barbecues and gas cylinders are banned, campers can bring food which doesn’t require cooking

A street food market will be on site, with 18 vendors offering cuisines from burgers to Sri Lankan dishes until 3am.

How’s the weather looking?

A typical weekend in Scotland, you may need sunscreen and waterproofs.

According to he Met Office, festival-goers can expect sunshine with rainy intervals heading into Friday evening with highs of 18°C.

Going into Saturday the temperature is set to remain at 18°C but rain is not forecast.

On Sunday the forecast is warm but overcast.

What’s on the agenda?

As well as a music festival, Otherlands is described by organisers as a “celebration of arts, life and wellness”.

Art installations will be across the site from artists such as Glasgow artist Trackie Mcleod, Council Baby, Okoru, Fenture and more.

There will also be talks on everything from mental health to sexuality.

A tarot reader, comedy acts and a beginners DJ workshop have all made the final bill.

Tom Ketley, Otherlands director said: “We are so excited about this.

“Otherlands is not just a music festival, it’s also an arts and wellness event.

“This concept is just as important to us as the music, it makes us stand out.

“We hope that people take something away from this other than just the world class music that is on offer.

“We want to celebrate life, arts and wellness at this festival.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Bin workers in Dundee.
Bin strikes: Improved pay offer for Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross council staff
1
People wear masks on the streets of Perth during the coronavirus pandemic.
Covid Scotland: Where have case numbers increased across Tayside and Fife this week?
0
Blood Brothers - Sean Jones, left, first played Blood Brothers' Mickey Johnstone in 1999
'Very clever writing' as acclaimed Liverpudlian folk opera Blood Brothers arrives in Perth
Post Thumbnail
LISTEN: Outcry over Tayside's new period poverty officer and this week's other big stories…
Jill Belch and Linda Martin.
‘Green bridge’ over Cross Tay Link Road will not safeguard Scone woodland access, say…
1
Masoud Hayatdavoodi
Dundee University professor's dog saved from death row after biting cyclist in Alyth
The Capital Asset in Tay Street, Perth.
Perth Wetherspoon roof bar plan: Council calls for music ban and fears senior officers…
0
Liam Churches, 15, who was missing from Perth, has been traced.
Boy, 15, last seen at Perth school found safe and well
Oliver Townend in action on Cilnabradden Evo.
Blair Horse Trials: Countdown is on for world-famous international equestrian event
0
Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant and BBC Scotland editor James Cook both found themselves the target of abuse this week.
CLARE JOHNSTON: Tayside period dignity officer and BBC's James Cook don't deserve this abuse
8

More from The Courier

Jack Ross doesn't foresee a frantic finale to the transfer window
Dundee United could 'shuffle things' before transfer window closes
0
Murray Davidson is sent off against Hibs.
Murray Davidson admits he MUST think about changing full-blooded approach ahead of St Johnstone…
0
The Forgan Roundabout. Image: Google.
Drivers face diversion on A92 in north-east Fife during roadworks
The family of missing Ross McLean have been informed.
Family of missing Ross McLean informed as body found near Glenrothes
A coastguard helicopter has been called to St Andrews.
Man airlifted by helicopter after inflatable began to sink near St Andrews
Tesco Riverside in Dundee.
Traffic restrictions due to leaking sewer main near Tesco Riverside in Dundee
0