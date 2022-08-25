Man, 57, pushed to ground and robbed in ‘busy’ part of Perth city centre By Neil Henderson August 25 2022, 1.02pm Updated: August 25 2022, 3.26pm South Street in Perth, close to where the incident occurred. Image: Google. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Perth & Kinross 3 days of strike action to hit schools in Angus, Dundee and Perth and… 1 Fife Council bin workers to join strikes as another eight days of action announced 1 Perthshire parents reveal why they chose a Gaelic speaking school for their kids 0 Drink-drive thug dodges jail after high speed police chase through Perth city centre LISTEN: The events that led to the conviction and sentencing of Fife funeral fraudster PKC transport bosses introduce highest EV charges in Tayside and Fife 3 Alyth Community Council proposes one-way system to cope with new housing developments 1 Dozens of local artists set up their own open studios after Perthshire event cancelled 0 Goodlyburn Primary: The Perth school where children learn entirely in Gaelic 0 Police chief says increased shoplifting of food in Tayside 'likely due to cost of… 1 More from The Courier Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reasons for telling Shaun Byrne he could find a… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson explains why captain Liam Gordon will have to be… 0 'Picky' James McPake says player changed mind on Dunfermline loan and gives Allan and… 0 Ayr v Dundee: Where to watch Championship clash on TV for FREE 0 EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Dario Zanatta exit and praises ready-made replacement 0 PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Will Celtic add to Dundee United despair as… 0