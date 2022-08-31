Road reopened after crash temporarily blocks A90 near Longforgan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers faced long delays on the A90 near Longforgan after a crash blocked the road in both directions on Wednesday.

The carriageway was closed in both directions after police were called to the two-car crash just before 5pm.

Officers confirmed the road reopened at 7pm.

Google Maps traffic data showed queues building back on to the Kingsway and Riverside Avenue in Dundee.

There was also tailbacks towards Inchture in the other direction.

UPDATE❗ ⌚ 18:03#A90 Longforgan The carriageway remains restricted in both directions due to a collision Police are in attendance 🚓 Traffic is heavy in the area#Takecare on approach @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/gZU20WuoCj — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 31, 2022

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 4.55pm on Wednesday police received a report of a road crash involving two cars on the A90 near Longforgan.”

It is not known if anyone has been injured.