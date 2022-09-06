Burleigh Castle welcomes visitors again after Kinross keep passes safety inspection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Burleigh Castle welcomes visitors again after Kinross keep passes safety inspection

By Graham Brown
September 6 2022, 11.00am Updated: September 6 2022, 12.22pm
Burleigh Castle near Milnathort.
Burleigh Castle near Milnathort. Pic: HES.

500-year-old Burleigh Castle near Milnathort has passed a safety inspection to allow visitors back to the Historic Environment Scotland property.

The ancient building was closed off last year while specialists carried out high-level masonry inspections.

But HES did keep the popular path leading to the 16th century entrance open.

The heritage agency has now confirmed the castle is re-opening to visitors.

Only the first floor of the north tower is still to be inspected so the upper areas of the castle will remain out of bounds for now.

Balfour family seat

The castle was the historic seat of the Balfours of Burleigh for more than 250 years.

The original buildings date from the late 1400’s or early 1500’s and comprise a tall tower house and the remains of a west courtyard range.

It’s thought there may have been residence at the site near Kinross from the mid-1400’s.

Burleigh was adapted and expanded in the late 1500’s before the Balfours lost the land and castle in 1716.

It is the latest HES site to reopen and increase access following a prioritised programme of inspections.

Doune Castle, Dundonald Castle, St Andrews Castle and St Andrews Cathedral have all re-opened.

Arbroath Abbey concerns

But Arbroath Abbey remains a major Courier country location still to fully re-open.

A new scriptorium has recently been completed there.

And HES has made improvements to the visitor centre which tells the story of the Abbey and the 1320 signing of the Declaration of Arbroath.

Arbroath Abbey
A new scriptorium has opened but Arbroath Abbey remains fenced off.

But the body has been urged to speed up the re-opening of the landmark.

HES operations director Craig Mearns said: “We are committed to reopening and increasing access at as many of our sites as soon as possible as we work through our prioritised programme of high-level masonry inspections, which are progressing well.

“Our teams will work through the winter months as far as possible to expedite this work, and where we are able, continue to increase access to more much-loved heritage sites.”

