A 15-year-old reported missing from Almondbank, near Perth has been found safe and well.

Scott Farquhar was last seen in his home at 11.15pm on Tuesday.

A police helicopter was searching the area overnight, before an appeal was launched on Wednesday morning.

Police later confirmed the teen had been found safely and thanks the public for their help.