Former Perth and Kinross teacher re-applies for registration after prison stint for hit and run

A former Perth and Kinross teacher has failed in his bid to return to the profession after serving a prison term for a hit and run.

Computing teacher Mohammed Anwar was struck off in March 2019, then aged 27, after he was jailed for running a man over.

The secondary school computing teacher admitted colliding with his victim in Glasgow while driving too fast for the conditions.

The victim clung on to the roof of Anwar’s car as he continued on through red traffic lights, before he was thrown from the vehicle to the ground in 2015.

Anwar was jailed for 18 months after a court heard his victim suffered severe injuries and was left permanently disfigured and impaired.

Following his release, Anwar applied to the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) and asked to be re-registered as a teacher.

But at a virtual hearing, which Anwar did not take part in, he was deemed unfit to teach for a second time.

One of the reasons given not to re-register Anwar was his failure to take part in the hearing.

A report by the hearing panel said “the onus is on the applicant to demonstrate he is now fit to teach”.

The panel also said Anwar has not shown any insight, regard or remorse into the incident and “made an application rather casual in fashion” which they said lacked any detail, comment and sufficient evidence.

Other reasons for the decision include:

The registration form not referencing the 2017 hit-and-run incident and reason for his removal

The form not being completed properly and missing some information, including falsely stating he was imprisoned for six months

Unsigned references which did not mention the hit and run, leading the panel to believe referees were not aware of the incident

‘Failed to take application seriously’

A report on the hearing said: “Overall, the applicant’s application form, when taken together with his email communication and his failure to attend the hearing caused the panel to conclude that the applicant failed to appreciate the seriousness of his application and the proceedings more generally.

“After carefully considering the evidence before it, the rules and the relevant practice statements, the panel was not satisfied that the applicant is currently fit to teach.”

Anwar’s application was refused and is not allowed to make another for 18 months.