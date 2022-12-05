Former Perth and Kinross teacher re-applies for registration after prison stint for hit and run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perth & Kinross

Former Perth and Kinross teacher re-applies for registration after prison stint for hit and run

By Emma Duncan
December 5 2022, 11.29am
The GTCS has made a ruling against the teacher.
The GTCS denied the application to re-register as a teacher.

A former Perth and Kinross teacher has failed in his bid to return to the profession after serving a prison term for a hit and run.

Computing teacher Mohammed Anwar was struck off in March 2019, then aged 27, after he was jailed for running a man over.

The secondary school computing teacher admitted colliding with his victim in Glasgow while driving too fast for the conditions.

The victim clung on to the roof of Anwar’s car as he continued on through red traffic lights, before he was thrown from the vehicle to the ground in 2015.

Anwar was jailed for 18 months after a court heard his victim suffered severe injuries and was left permanently disfigured and impaired.

Following his release, Anwar applied to the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) and asked to be re-registered as a teacher.

But at a virtual hearing, which Anwar did not take part in, he was deemed unfit to teach for a second time.

Anwar deemed unfit to teach for second time

One of the reasons given not to re-register Anwar was his failure to take part in the hearing.

A report by the hearing panel said “the onus is on the applicant to demonstrate he is now fit to teach”.

The panel also said Anwar has not shown any insight, regard or remorse into the incident and “made an application rather casual in fashion” which they said lacked any detail, comment and sufficient evidence.

Other reasons for the decision include:

  • The registration form not referencing the 2017 hit-and-run incident and reason for his removal
  • The form not being completed properly and missing some information, including falsely stating he was imprisoned for six months
  • Unsigned references which did not mention the hit and run, leading the panel to believe referees were not aware of the incident

‘Failed to take application seriously’

A report on the hearing said: “Overall, the applicant’s application form, when taken together with his email communication and his failure to attend the hearing caused the panel to conclude that the applicant failed to appreciate the seriousness of his application and the proceedings more generally.

“After carefully considering the evidence before it, the rules and the relevant practice statements, the panel was not satisfied that the applicant is currently fit to teach.”

Anwar’s application was refused and is not allowed to make another for 18 months.

