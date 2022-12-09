Comrie ladies show their cheeky side by baring all for 2023 calendar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Most village calendars contain tasteful images of pretty local landmarks and landscapes.

Not in Comrie, where something very different is happening for 2023.

Here, the ladies have shown their cheeky side by baring all to raise money for a local good cause.

The calendar contains 12 pictures of scantily-clad females, with the oldest model a sprightly 85 years of age.

Proceeds from sales will go towards improving play equipment for younger children in Legion Park.

Money from its 12 sponsors was donated to Sepsis Scotland.

‘Pussycat dolls have new members’

The driving force behind the calendar was Gillian Brock, chair of Comrie Community Council.

Last year’s village calendar contained 12 pictures of bare-chested males, with proceeds going towards giving kids a holiday at Comrie’s twin town, Carleton Place in Canada.

So Gillian, 50, decided that this year would be the turn for scantily-clad women to do their bit for the community.

She herself got into the spirit, having her picture taken for September with her cat Bosley.

The calendar caption says the pair “are the new members of pussycat dolls”.

“We’re all Comrie ladies,” she said.

“Some girls said it wasn’t for them but the ones who did it were game.

“Some are members of the community council while others just live in the village.”

‘Crown jewels’ on display

Gillian says the models were happy and relaxed when village photographer Scott Broadley captured the snaps.

Each photo and caption are topical.

Sheree Cunningham wears pink for breast cancer awareness month in October, while village jewellery stylist Debbie Matthew displays her “crown jewels” alongside a Christmas stocking in December.

“There is a reason behind all of the captions,” Gillian said.

“Most people know everybody and what people do. Most people get it.”

How to buy a calendar

Gillian says the good humour shown by the Comrie models illustrates the joy of living in the village.

“That’s Comrie all over,” she said.

“We had a pantomime last week. It was £10 and all done by Comrie folk.

“I wouldn’t go to a professional one if you paid me, compared to the Comrie one.

“There is nowhere else I would like to live because the community gets behind and supports everything.”

Calendars cost £10 each and can be purchased at the Handy Shop or by emailing gillianbrock@me.com.

20 best pictures from 2023 fundraising calendars in Tayside and Fife