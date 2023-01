[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Trains north of Perth were disrupted on Wednesday morning due to a signalling fault.

The issue at Blair Atholl caused delays and alterations to services on the line between Perth and Inverness.

The problem was resolved at around 11am, with trains returning to schedule.

Rail operator ScotRail said the problem affected both northbound and southbound trains.

Network Rail also sent engineers to the scene to investigate the issue.