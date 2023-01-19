A90 reopened between Dundee and Perth after St Madoes crashes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A90 has been reopened between Dundee and Perth following two crashes near St Madoes.

The road was blocked southbound at St Madoes due to a two-vehicle crash, while another collision nearby caused another one-lane block, also on the southbound carriageway.

The two-vehicle collision happened shortly after 6.30am on Thursday.

Police and an ambulance also attended the scene but details of injuries are unknown,

The second crash, at the junction to the B953 to Inchture, has now been cleared.

Traffic Scotland previously warned of 25-minute delays after the road was reopened, however Google Maps data now shows traffic on the dual carriageway is flowing normally.

A90 St Madoes – B953 Inchture – Accident, All lanes restricted Southbound #TSIncident — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 19, 2023

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.35am on Thursday police were called to the A90 near Glencarse, following a report of a two-vehicle crash.

“Emergency services attended and recovery is being arranged.”

It follows three incidents on the A90 between Dundee and Perth on Wednesday morning, including a two-vehicle crash near Kinfauns, a breakdown at Glendoick, and a crash on the northbound carriageway between Barnhill and St Madoes.