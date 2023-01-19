A90 reopened between Dundee and Perth after St Madoes crashes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

A90 reopened between Dundee and Perth after St Madoes crashes

By Matteo Bell
January 19 2023, 8.27am Updated: January 19 2023, 3.42pm
A crash at the A90 near St Madoes.
Drivers on the A90 are facing delays due to two crashes. Image: Connor Midwood

The A90 has been reopened between Dundee and Perth following two crashes near St Madoes.

The road was blocked southbound at St Madoes due to a two-vehicle crash, while another collision nearby caused another one-lane block, also on the southbound carriageway.

The two-vehicle collision happened shortly after 6.30am on Thursday.

One of the vehicles involved in the A90 crash.
One of the vehicles involved in the A90 crash. Image: Connor Midwood

Police and an ambulance also attended the scene but details of injuries are unknown,

The second crash, at the junction to the B953 to Inchture, has now been cleared.

Traffic Scotland previously warned of 25-minute delays after the road was reopened, however Google Maps data now shows traffic on the dual carriageway is flowing normally.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.35am on Thursday police were called to the A90 near Glencarse, following a report of a two-vehicle crash.

“Emergency services attended and recovery is being arranged.”

The crash was causing tailbacks southbound. Image: Connor Midwood

It follows three incidents on the A90 between Dundee and Perth on Wednesday morning, including a two-vehicle crash near Kinfauns, a breakdown at Glendoick, and a crash on the northbound carriageway between Barnhill and St Madoes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Drivers on the A90 are facing delays due to two crashes. Image: Connor Midwood
New Traveller stopover site could be opened in Perth
A generic Met Police logo on a police vehicle.
Retired Met Police officer from Perthshire charged with child sex offences as another suspect…
Drivers on the A90 are facing delays due to two crashes. Image: Connor Midwood
Perth plans for Scotland’s largest electric car charging station
Drivers on the A90 are facing delays due to two crashes. Image: Connor Midwood
Former SNP Government minister Fergus Ewing 'will eat his hat' if A9 is dualled…
Drivers on the A90 are facing delays due to two crashes. Image: Connor Midwood
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will 'live with tragedy every day'…
Drivers on the A90 are facing delays due to two crashes. Image: Connor Midwood
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
Drivers on the A90 are facing delays due to two crashes. Image: Connor Midwood
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
The A90 near Inchture.
Disruption on A90 as work near Inchture causes road closures
Drivers on the A90 are facing delays due to two crashes. Image: Connor Midwood
Perth residents slam plans for 'second-rate theme park' at Murrayshall
2
Drivers on the A90 are facing delays due to two crashes. Image: Connor Midwood
Pitlochry needs larger parking spaces to cope with modern cars, says councillor
2

Most Read

1
Drivers on the A90 are facing delays due to two crashes. Image: Connor Midwood
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will ‘live with tragedy every day’…
2
Drivers on the A90 are facing delays due to two crashes. Image: Connor Midwood
Inside story of how Waid Academy assaults rocked Fife school
3
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
4
Drivers on the A90 are facing delays due to two crashes. Image: Connor Midwood
£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs
5
Drivers on the A90 are facing delays due to two crashes. Image: Connor Midwood
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
6
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
7
Drivers on the A90 are facing delays due to two crashes. Image: Connor Midwood
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain ‘full understanding’…
8
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
9
Drivers on the A90 are facing delays due to two crashes. Image: Connor Midwood
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
10
Drivers on the A90 are facing delays due to two crashes. Image: Connor Midwood
Two Fife swimming pools forced to close over ‘contamination’ issue

More from The Courier

Drivers on the A90 are facing delays due to two crashes. Image: Connor Midwood
Marc McNulty seals shock United States switch - and will link up with another…
Drivers on the A90 are facing delays due to two crashes. Image: Connor Midwood
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of legendary Beano artist from Broughty…
Drivers on the A90 are facing delays due to two crashes. Image: Connor Midwood
Teenager charged over Dundee city centre assault
Waid Academy building
Waid Academy attacker’s family break silence on Fife classroom video
Drivers on the A90 are facing delays due to two crashes. Image: Connor Midwood
Thursday court round-up — Cannabis stalks and upset by world events
Drivers on the A90 are facing delays due to two crashes. Image: Connor Midwood
Max Gillies becomes Forfar's 5th January signing as Queen's Park youngster makes Station Park…
Drivers on the A90 are facing delays due to two crashes. Image: Connor Midwood
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni cherishes each game as Newcastle United FA Cup star set for…
Drivers on the A90 are facing delays due to two crashes. Image: Connor Midwood
Senior lawyer rapped by regulator over 'threatening' Dundee gangster tweets
Drivers on the A90 are facing delays due to two crashes. Image: Connor Midwood
4 best restaurants in Fife to bring your own bottle
Drivers on the A90 are facing delays due to two crashes. Image: Connor Midwood
Waid Academy head teacher writes to parents to address concerns after violent incidents

Editor's Picks

Most Commented