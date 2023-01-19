Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Council tenants across Perth and Kinross are facing a 2.2% rise in rent later this year.

The hike – which is expected to be agreed by councillors next week – is set to come into force in April.

Over 2,600 tenants responded to a public consultation on rent increases with 51% saying they would prefer the lowest mooted increase of 2.2%.

Other increase options offered to tenants were 2.9% and 3.2% for 2023/24.

Public consultation for rent increase in Perth and Kinross

A rise of 2.2% would be an increase of £1.62 per week on average.

Perth and Kinross Council currently has the sixth lowest council rent level in Scotland.

The council estimates average rents across the region to be 9% lower than neighbouring local authorities and 23% lower than local housing associations.

The increase will allow for further investment to buy back ex-council houses to boost stock as well as meet increases in maintenance costs for existing properties.

Tom McEwan, housing and social wellbeing convener, said: “The proposed increase in rent would give Perth and Kinross Council an average rental figure of £75.23 per week compared to the projected Scottish local authority average of £80.41.

“We would continue to have one of the lowest local authority rents in Scotland whilst being able to make important investments in housing services that our tenants have told us they want to see, continue to increase our housing stock and also cover significant increasing costs that we face.”

Rent increase to come into force in April

He added: “We know for many people finances are challenging at the moment and so affordability is vital when considering any increase in rent.

“We carried out an assessment and found that 87% of our residents could afford our proposed rents based on their income alone, without considering any housing benefit they receive.”

The increase comes as the Scottish Government’s freeze on social rent – introduced in response to the cost-of-living crisis – is due to end on March 31.

Mr McEwan said help is still at hand for those struggling to meet payments.

“We have put in place a wide range of practical financial help and advice for anyone who needs it,” he said.

“I would strongly encourage anyone who is struggling to pay their rent to contact us take advantage of the financial support housing staff and other council colleagues can provide.”