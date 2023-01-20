Perth properties left without power

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Householders in a large part of Perth were left without power for much of Friday.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) reported an unexpected outage on Friday morning.

However, by 3pm most of the customers in 127 properties in the Almondbank, Pitcairngreen, Bertha Park and Huntingtower areas affected were reconnected.

The fault was reported just before 8am , according to the SSEN Power Track, engineers are aiming to have it fully restored by 5pm.

Apology after Perth power cut

A spokesperson for SSEN said: “Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) is working to repair a fault now affecting customers in the Ruthvenfield area.

“Engineers are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore supplies to all 127 customers by this afternoon.

“SSEN apologies for any inconvenience these works may cause and thanks customers for their patience.”

This is the second major power cut in Perth this week.

On Monday, nearly 800 customers in the Tulloch and Letham areas were left with no power for about an hour.