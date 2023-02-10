Funding concerns after unexpected firecrackers set off at Perth’s Chinese New Year event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Funding concerns after unexpected firecrackers set off at Perth’s Chinese New Year event

By Kathryn Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter
February 10 2023, 11.24am Updated: February 10 2023, 12.33pm
Chinese New Year celebrations in Perth in January 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
A call has been made for tighter control of events funded by Perth and Kinross Council.

The call came after complaints were made about the use of firecrackers at this year’s Chinese New Year celebrations in Perth.

Perth City North councillor Brian Leishman raised the concern as Perth Common Good Fund Committee was asked to grant £4,875 towards the celebrations.

The event took place on January 23. This week the committee was asked by Perth Chinese Association to provide financial support from Perth’s Common Good Fund. The total cost of the project was estimated to be £12,854.

Cllr Leishman and SNP Perth City Centre councillor Eric Drysdale are both tabling a motion – going before councillors – in May 2023 to restrict the use of fireworks.

Both councillors raised concern about unexpected explosives at the event.

‘Quite a few complaints’ about firecrackers

Cllr Leishman began by praising Chinese cultural celebrations and said: “They are good for shops, cafés, restaurants and local businesses. So the more inclusive family events that we have the better.”

The celebrations included a parade along the High Street. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

He then added: “I received quite a few complaints regarding the use of firecrackers at the event.

“People had no prior notification there would be firecrackers as part of the celebrations. This lack of communication can mean serious implications for people with sensory issues and for local pet owners.

“I was contacted by numerous residents who were negatively affected and it was sheer good fortune that in one instance a dog was reunited with its owner after being so scared by the noise and explosions it ran away.”

Apology from organisers

While he accepted an apology issued by organisers who said they were not aware firecrackers were going to be used, he said: “It’s incumbent on us that all future organisers who are applying in future for grants to be completely in command of events.”

Convener Andrew Parrott said: “My understanding is there was no prior notification to council events staff that there would be firecrackers or fireworks and that was remiss of the organisers.

“And we can ask for better coordination in future.

“Your point is well made and am sure can be taken into account when future applications are made.”

‘Prior approval’ needed for firecrackers

SNP deputy council leader Eric Drysdale agreed with Cllr Leishman.

He said: “We really do need to tighten up on the control of these events and ensure there are no unexpected firecrackers, fireworks or anything like that, that are being set off without prior approval and knowledge of the council.”

Liberal Democrat councillor Peter Barrett however was impressed by the large crowds at this year’s Chinese New Year gathering.

He said: “I have not seen throngs on the High Street for some time. I thought it was a tremendous spectacle, a tremendous occasion and was a really good fun day out for the vast majority of people that attended so I am very happy to support this.

“I do think that some of us are maybe perhaps getting a wee bit carried away in advance of having a policy on fireworks with regards to the incident that happened towards the end of the event.”

Depute Provost Parrott agreed and said: “I think the event – given the criticism which has been properly made – was a fantastic success.”

