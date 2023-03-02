Routes for Perth’s biggest cycling event revealed as £2.7m boost predicted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Routes for Perth’s biggest cycling event revealed as £2.7m boost predicted

By Matteo Bell
March 2 2023, 1.17pm
Cyclists at a UCI event in Belgium. Image: Shutterstock
A £2.7 million boost to Perth’s economy has been predicted as the routes for the Gran Fondo cycling event are revealed.

The Fair City is being lined up to host the race as part of the 2023 UCI World Championship in August.

The event will bring thousands of cyclists to Scotland for a huge celebration of the sport.

Fondo races could showcase Perth to 1 billion people

Perth is due to host both the 160km Gran Fondo and 85km Medio Fondo races on August 4 – and plans for the two routes have now been revealed.

Proposals for the race will be put to Perth and Kinross councillors for approval on Monday but financial backing has already been agreed.

Documents for the special meeting of the environment, infrastructure and economic development committee say the race could bring as much as £2.7 million to the area through tourism, visiting athletes and international attention.

A UCI World Championship event in Australia in September. Image: Nigel Owen/Action Plus/Shutterstock

Organisers believe at least 8,000 participants and supporters could travel to Perth, with many expected to stay in local accommodation for as long as a week.

The UCI event will also put Perthshire on the world stage – with up to one billion viewers expected to watch via TV and streaming.

Route takes cyclists to Loch Tummel

Perth and Kinross Council did not provide details of roads the races will use, or any required closures, but routes have been revealed for the first time.

Starting and ending on Tay Street in Perth, the 160km clockwise course takes participants as far north as Loch Tummel, passing through Methven, Aberfeldy, Pitlochry and Blairgowrie.

The proposed Gran Fondo route. Image:  DC Thomson

The shorter course also begins and ends on Tay Street, taking in Glenalmond, Bankfoot and Murthly and stopping just short of Blairgowrie.

Both courses will have an amateur lane set up alongside so members of the public can take part without disrupting the professional race.

The shorter Medio Fondo route. Image: DC Thomson

The extensive plans mean a large number of road closures will be needed throughout Perth and Kinross, with police involvement and notice for residents necessary.

If approved, the race will clash with the Perth Show and major roadworks on Tay Street.

According to the council report, Perth Show bosses have agreed to be part of the Fondo’s organising committee to reduce disruption.

The report by Mark Butterworth, the council’s head of environment and consumer services, states: “[Races] will require road closures for a number of hours on the day of the event, the length of which will depend on the location of the ward along the route.

“It is the intention that these will be kept as short as possible.

“Therefore, closures at the start of the route will be shorter than at the end of the route.”

