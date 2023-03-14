Fears for future of curling in Perth as Dewars Centre faces axe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fears for future of curling in Perth as Dewars Centre faces axe

By Amie Flett
March 14 2023, 5.36pm
Rebecca Hamilton, 14, at the Dewars Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Bosses at Perth Junior Curling Club say they fear for the future of curling in the city with the threat of closure hanging over the Dewars Centre.

Live Active Leisure board members are set to decide the future of the curling centre and Perth Leisure Pool this week, as both face closure due to soaring energy costs.

Perth and Kinross Council protected the leisure group’s funding in its own budget, but it is feared this is not enough to protect the facilities due to the rising cost of living.

Perthshire – particularly the Dewars Centre – is central to curling in Scotland and has produced stars such as Eve Muirhead.

Jill Young, chair of Perth Junior Curling Club, launched a petition this week to save the centre as she says the decision to close the centre could put both her own club and the future of curling in the city at risk.

Perth Junior Curling Club president Jill Young. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

She said: “I really have concerns for future of curling in Perth.

“I can’t see the Perth juniors having a future if we don’t have an ice rink.

“It wouldn’t be feasible to move to another rink because they won’t have room and the kids wouldn’t be able to move there.

“I wouldn’t think any of the curling clubs at Perth will be able to continue, most week nights and weekends the rink is booked up.”

Olympic champion curler Eve Muirhead. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Alison Milne, chair of Perth Curling Committee and mum of World Junior curling champion, Holly Wilkie-Milne, says closure would be detrimental to the success of many promising curlers in Perth.

She said: “For Perth to lose something as iconic as curling – it’s unthinkable.

“You have to have a base to train.

“Holly was 16 when she got accepted into British Curling but the majority of the curling squad are adults.”

World Junior Curling champions Fay Henderson, Holly Wilkie-Milne, Robyn Munro and Laura Watt. Image: WCF

Holly’s success began at Dewars Centre at the age of seven.

Alison said: “Dewar’s was 100% necessary to Holly’s success – but I actually think the point is it’s not just Holly who made it.

“We’ve had about 100 kids through junior this year and we’ve got some fantastic role models for women in sport – curling has a massive amount to offer children.

“It’s a safe environment and something meaningful to do as a kid with an Olympic dream ahead of them.

Alison Milne. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“It’s devastating to think that the current juniors we coach at the junior level may not have the opportunity to grow to their full potential.”

‘Death knell for legacy of curling in Perthshire’

Perthshire MSP Murdo Fraser said he has spoken to LAL and hopes a new solution can be found to keep both facilities open, ahead of a budget

He said: “Scottish Curling raised their concerns with us earlier this week.

“They rightly feel closing the Dewars Centre would be the death knell for a legacy of curling in Perthshire dating back decades.

“We need to hope both venues can be kept open and we will be doing everything in our power to ensure this happens.”

Murdo Fraser MSP. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament

Perth and Kinross Council previously said they rejected proposals to reduce LAL’s funding and allocated an extra £110,000 to continue key services but highlighted that the board still has internal spending pressures which must be considered.

LAL’s board of directors will make a decision around both facilities futures on Thursday while they say energy cost increases over the last 18 months have had a large financial impact, leading to the company having to consider “difficult choices”.

