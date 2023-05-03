Cameron Rae’s family share Perth funeral plans as they prepare to lay ‘Cammy’ to rest

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The family of Cameron Rae have revealed plans for the Perth man’s funeral following his death last month.

Relatives and friends will celebrate his life on Friday May 19 in The Riverside Church, North Muirton, with the service starting at 1pm.

It will take place six weeks after the 20-year-old – known as Cammy – was allegedly stabbed to death at a flat on South Methven Street.

Details of the funeral were shared, on behalf of the family, on the James Carcary Funeral Directors Facebook page.

The post included details on what is expected from guests on the day, including a call for those attending to wear something comfortable and share their “stories and memories” of Cameron.

Remembering Cammy

It read: “A celebration of Cammy’s life to which all family and friends are warmly invited will be held on Friday May 19 at 1pm in The Riverside Church, North Muirton, Perth.

“Interment thereafter in Wellshill Cemetery, cortege arriving Jeanfield Road gate at approximately 2pm.

“The family ask that you wear something comfortable as Cammy loved his comfort.

“Family flowers only, please, but if so desired, donations in memory of Cammy may be given in aid of The Riverside Church.

“Please join them afterwards in The Sandeman for refreshments and to share your stories and memories.”

Rangers fan Cameron, who died on April 8, was saluted by Old Firm supporters at Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden, with a minute’s applause taking place in the 20th minute.

A week earlier the St Johnstone faithful paid their own tribute at home to Hibs by unveiling an ‘RIP Cammy’ banner.

Meanwhile, a fundraiser set up to help give Cameron the “best send off” at his funeral and to support his family has reached nearly £16,000.

‘We are so grateful’

Earlier this week, Cameron’s mum Kerry Burgess told The Courier: “People from all over are continuing to come together to support us and remember Cammy.

“We are so grateful for everything that so many people are doing.”

Following his death, she said: “He was very much loved going by the tributes we have received.

“I’m so grateful to everyone for their thoughts and wishes.”

St Johnstone fans tribute to Cameron Rae today @StJohnstone pic.twitter.com/yTr8rwLtfU — Fitba Culture 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@fitbaculture) April 22, 2023

Caleb Ferguson, 18, of Bute Drive, Perth, is set to stand trial accused of Cameron’s murder.

It is alleged he killed Cameron by stabbing him repeatedly with a knife or similar weapon at a flat in the city’s South Methven Street.

The 18-year-old is further accused of assaulting two people in Mill Street on the same date.