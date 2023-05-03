Cameron Rae’s family share Perth funeral plans as they prepare to lay ‘Cammy’ to rest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cameron Rae’s family share Perth funeral plans as they prepare to lay ‘Cammy’ to rest

The 20-year-old was allegedly stabbed to death at a flat on South Methven Street on April 8.

By Ben MacDonald
Cameron Rae.
Cameron Rae will be laid to rest later in the month. Image: Kerry Burgess

The family of Cameron Rae have revealed plans for the Perth man’s funeral following his death last month.

Relatives and friends will celebrate his life on Friday May 19 in The Riverside Church, North Muirton, with the service starting at 1pm.

It will take place six weeks after the 20-year-old – known as Cammy – was allegedly stabbed to death at a flat on South Methven Street.

Details of the funeral were shared, on behalf of the family, on the James Carcary Funeral Directors Facebook page.

The post included details on what is expected from guests on the day, including a call for those attending to wear something comfortable and share their “stories and memories” of Cameron.

Remembering Cammy

It read: “A celebration of Cammy’s life to which all family and friends are warmly invited will be held on Friday May 19 at 1pm in The Riverside Church, North Muirton, Perth.

“Interment thereafter in Wellshill Cemetery, cortege arriving Jeanfield Road gate at approximately 2pm.

CAMERON SCOTT RAE“CAMMY” A celebration of Cammy’s life to which all family and friends are warmly invited will be…

Posted by James Carcary Funeral Directors on Wednesday, 3 May 2023

“The family ask that you wear something comfortable as Cammy loved his comfort.

“Family flowers only, please, but if so desired, donations in memory of Cammy may be given in aid of The Riverside Church.

“Please join them afterwards in The Sandeman for refreshments and to share your stories and memories.”

Rangers fan Cameron, who died on April 8, was saluted by Old Firm supporters at Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden, with a minute’s applause taking place in the 20th minute.

Cameron Rae beaming after passing his driving test in February. Image: Kerry Burgess
Cameron pictured after passing his driving test in February.

A week earlier the St Johnstone faithful paid their own tribute at home to Hibs by unveiling an ‘RIP Cammy’ banner.

Meanwhile, a fundraiser set up to help give Cameron the “best send off” at his funeral and to support his family has reached nearly £16,000.

‘We are so grateful’

Earlier this week, Cameron’s mum Kerry Burgess told The Courier: “People from all over are continuing to come together to support us and remember Cammy.

“We are so grateful for everything that so many people are doing.”

Following his death, she said: “He was very much loved going by the tributes we have received.

“I’m so grateful to everyone for their thoughts and wishes.”

Caleb Ferguson, 18, of Bute Drive, Perth, is set to stand trial accused of Cameron’s murder.

It is alleged he killed Cameron by stabbing him repeatedly with a knife or similar weapon at a flat in the city’s South Methven Street.

The 18-year-old is further accused of assaulting two people in Mill Street on the same date.

