Coupar Angus woman stopped from building garden home for her frail mother

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman who lives near Coupar Angus has been thwarted in her bid to build a home to look after her frail mother.

Applicant Amanda Scovell applied under the Caravan Sites Act 1968 for a fully movable and temporary structure on the grounds of her house in Kettins.

She said the property was necessary to give her mother full-time care.

But Perth and Kinross Council officers claimed the planning application was contrary to its development plan.

Second refusal

It is the second time a proposal for the site has been refused.

In 2019 an application for ancillary accommodation was turned down due to flood risk and the design of the development.

The applicant felt she had addressed the issue by reducing the size of the structure from 85 sqm to 52 sqm.

Her supporting statement said: “This will be occupied by the client’s mother who now requires full-time care which will be provided full-time by the client herself as she works from home on flexi-time.

“The client’s mother has recently had to move into the client’s spare room due to a decrease in health and this has impacted her quality of life and independence.”

‘No physical or functional relationship’

But the planning department had other ideas.

Its decision notice said: “The proposal would result in the provision of ancillary accommodation, which has no physical or functional relationship to the host dwellinghouse.

“Accordingly, approval would be contrary to Perth and Kinross Council’s ancillary and annex accommodation 2021 supplementary guidance.”