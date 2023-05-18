Coupar Angus woman stopped from building garden home for her frail mother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coupar Angus woman stopped from building garden home for her frail mother

She said the property was necessary to give her mother full-time care.

By Stephen Eighteen
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters on High Street, Perth. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.

A woman who lives near Coupar Angus has been thwarted in her bid to build a home to look after her frail mother.

Applicant Amanda Scovell applied under the Caravan Sites Act 1968 for a fully movable and temporary structure on the grounds of her house in Kettins.

But Perth and Kinross Council officers claimed the planning application was contrary to its development plan.

Second refusal

It is the second time a proposal for the site has been refused.

In 2019 an application for ancillary accommodation was turned down due to flood risk and the design of the development.

The applicant felt she had addressed the issue by reducing the size of the structure from 85 sqm to 52 sqm.

Her supporting statement said: “This will be occupied by the client’s mother who now requires full-time care which will be provided full-time by the client herself as she works from home on flexi-time.

“The client’s mother has recently had to move into the client’s spare room due to a decrease in health and this has impacted her quality of life and independence.”

‘No physical or functional relationship’

But the planning department had other ideas.

Its decision notice said: “The proposal would result in the provision of ancillary accommodation, which has no physical or functional relationship to the host dwellinghouse.

“Accordingly, approval would be contrary to Perth and Kinross Council’s ancillary and annex accommodation 2021 supplementary guidance.”

