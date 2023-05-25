Perth underwear firm goes viral with ‘Lewis Ca-bra-ldi’ creation ahead of Big Weekend

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perth underwear firm has gone viral after creating a Lewis Capaldi-themed bra and pants set ahead of Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee.

Molke, which makes ethically produced underwear for women, has produced a “Lewis Ca-bra-ldi” set with the singer’s face plastered all over it.

Staff have also made a pair of pants they are hoping to give to Capaldi during his headline performance at Camperdown Park on Sunday.

Creative director Kirsty Lunn said: “It’s absolutely mad – the video has now reached over 700,000 views on TikTok.

“We’re always up for a laugh and noticed that Lewis was promoting his second album in a big pair of white pants so we thought we’d make our own set.

“I love him, he’s so funny and genuine and of course Scottish. He’s also neurodivergent and suffers from Tourette’s, which affects me personally.

“We just thought it would be a fun and silly thing to do but didn’t realise just how well received it would become.

I swear to god if I’ve stripped down to my pants and put it on billboards all over the world to promote this new single just for it to be a massive flop I’ll be so embarrassed — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) September 5, 2022

Not only have our social media pages received more views, but we’re also seeing a lot more traffic on our website.”

Other videos showing Molke’s Capaldi creations have also had thousands of views online.

But those keen to get their hands on a pair of the pants will be sad to hear they are not for sale.

Kirsty – who launched the firm from her house – said: It’s just a one-off pair we made.

“We would have to ask him for permission to use his face, as well as cover licensing costs, before we’d consider selling them.”

However, Kirsty hopes to get the chance to pass on the pants to the singer during his set in Dundee.

She added: “We’re going to be there on Sunday and it would be amazing if we had the opportunity to present Lewis with our pants.

“We have shared our video with him as well as tagged him in the posts.

“t would be nice if he saw it and gave it a share, showing he supports a tiny Scottish business.”

Dundee artist’s work used to promote festival

Meanwhile, a Dundee artist has also got creative for Big Weekend – after being commissioned to produce a piece of artwork for the festival.

James Gemmill, originally from Glasgow but now based at Claverhouse, was approached by the corporation to design a Big Weekend-themed piece to promote the event on social media.

The 35-year-old – a tour assistant at The McManus – told The Courier: “The BBC had an idea in their heads about what they wanted and got in touch.

“I have no idea how they found me. I’ve done pieces for Dundee organisations like the university and the heritage trust but this is obviously much bigger.”

Hidden within James’s piece are references to some of the acts who will be performing over the weekend.

He said: “It was their idea to have the artists hidden within the artwork but they asked me to put my spin on it.

“I haven’t done anything like it before and it was a bit tricky getting the references in there.

“I am happy with how it turned out, though. I’ve also gained a lot of followers on social media and have seen more engagement too.”

James’s work has been turned into an interactive quiz on the BBC website, where users have to find the 10 hidden acts in his picture.

The Courier has a comprehensive guide with all you need to know about Radio 1’s Big Weekend including timings, map, age limit, parking arrangements and more.