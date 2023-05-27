Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
First look at Longforgan scarecrows as trail pays tribute to Scotland’s icons

For the first time since 2019 the display will culminate with a procession to the village gala day.

By Stephen Eighteen
Callan, 8, and Blair, 6, with Oor Wullie.
Callan, 8, and Blair, 6, with a famous comic character. Image: Samantha Keillor.

Longforgan’s annual scarecrow trail has a traditional feel as it begins its 17th year.

For two weeks each year, villagers create well-known figures and display them on their doorstep or garden.

This year’s theme is ‘A’ things Scottish’, with 55 scarecrows of national icons including the Loch Ness monster, haggis, Alexander Graham Bell, the Beano, a unicorn and Kelpies.

And for the first time since 2019 the display will culminate with a procession of the three winning scarecrows along Main Street to MacGregor Memorial Park.

This will take place on Longforgan Gala Day, which will be held this year on June 10.

Guessing game

The trail opened on Saturday, May 27.

A guide with a map and a clue for each scarecrow is on sale for £2 from the village shop.

Visitors are asked to choose their favourite scarecrow, with three prizes awarded to those with the most votes.

Scarecrow goers can cycle, scoot or walk through the streets of Longforgan guessing what each scarecrow could be.

The person with most correct answers wins £20.

‘Buzzing for the trail’

The trail has run every year since 2006 – the exception being 2020 due to Covid restrictions.

Last year it took place in September and there was no gala, so 2023 marks a return to normality.

All entrants pay £5 which, together with the programme money, is distributed to Longforgan Primary School.

Organiser Samantha Keillor said: “It’s an exciting time. All the kids are totally buzzing for the trail.”

*Volunteers are needed for the gala, which takes place on June 10 for the first time since 2019.

Businesses are also invited to share their products and produce while local groups put on performances and games.

Pictures of this year’s scarecrows

All images supplied by Samantha Keillor.

Wren and Quinn Merida.

Ben Cunningham, 9, and Rory Cunningham, 4.

Scarecrow organisers Samantha and Craig Keillor.
Auryn, Arden and Emerson Walker.

Mya Ward, 8, and Lucas Ward, 4.
Grace Dooley, 12, and Abbie Moran 12.
Craig and Samantha Keillor.
Iona Millar, 8, and Ailsa Millar, 4.
Leo Johnstone, 14.
Iris Paterson 8, and Seth, 11.
Darcy 11, Grace 11, and Arabella.

 

