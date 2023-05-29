Man, 35, taken to hospital after serious assault in Perth

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police in Perth are searching for witnesses after a serious assault left a 35-year-old man in hospital.

The attack took place in the city’s Rannoch Road between 9pm and 11.30pm on Saturday.

The victim was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment, however the extent of his injuries is not known.

Detective Constable Danielle Irvine of CID said: “Our inquiries are ongoing.

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault or who was in the area at the time and who may have any information which could assist to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0388 of Sunday.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.