Former owner of Perth restaurant keeps licence after metal pipe road incident

A licensee convicted of threatening and abusive behaviour has been allowed to keep his personal licence.

On February 16, 2023 at Perth Sheriff Court Mr Diana was convicted of threatening and abusive behaviour.

He pled guilty and was admonished for an incident which took place on Thursday, April 8, 2021.

Perth and Kinross councillors were told he had got out of his car and approached another vehicle brandishing a metal pipe on Perth’s Crieff Road.

‘That’s why I reacted’

Mr Diana used to have the popular city centre restaurant Grand Italia.

The Perth restaurant on 33 George Street closed and was put up for sale last year.

Mr Diana told the Perth and Kinross Licensing Board: “The person had tried to hit me with his car and that’s why I reacted like this.”

He told councillors: “I had to plead guilty because I was accused of brandishing a metal pipe. I was just holding it but I did not threaten him.”

Police officers told the board a “full enquiry was carried out and CCTV was checked”.

A police officer told the board: “He was convicted of an offence where there was corroboration.”

No further action

After a brief recess where the board retired to reach its decision convener Peter Barrett said: “Taking into account the court has admonished Mr Diana and the fact Police Scotland has made no recommendation and we have no issues before the board, I am going to move to note the offences on the provisional licence and take no further action.”

This was seconded by Depute Provost Andrew Parrott and unanimously agreed by the board.

The conviction will be noted on Mr Diana’s provisional licence but he will be allowed to keep his personal licence which was issued in 2019 and is due to expire on August 31, 2029.