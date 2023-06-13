Perth fruit shop closing after more than 100 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth fruit shop closing after more than 100 years

Martin's Fruit Bazaar on South Methven Street is shutting due to illness.

By Chloe Burrell
Peter Martin outside his Perth shop, Martin's Fruit Bazaar
Peter Martin outside his Perth shop, Martin's Fruit Bazaar. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

A Perth fruit and vegetable shop is closing after more than 100 years of business.

Martin’s Fruit Bazaar on South Methven Street started as a horse and cart 104 years ago – and soon turned into a bustling family firm.

However, owner Peter Martin has been unwell, and the store is set to shut its doors.

Son Iain Martin told The Courier: “Everybody has been coming in for their last shop.

“As long as we get rid of all the stock, we will shut our doors today (Tuesday).

‘Dad doesn’t want the shop hanging over him’

“My dad will be in hospital for a few weeks – hopefully he makes a good recovery.

“He just told me to shut the shop and get rid of it – he doesn’t want the thought of it hanging over him.

“He needs to rest and just forget about it.

“He’s been trying to retire and he’s had the shop up for sale but nobody has come up with the money so he has continued working.

“This gives him the chance to finish.”

Iain Martin of Martin's Fruit Bazaar.
Peter’s son Iain has been running the shop in his absence. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson

Iain has been saying a final goodbye to those who frequent the store since announcing the closure on Monday.

He added: “Everybody knows this shop, but it’s got to come to an end.

“All of our customers who normally come in have been in to see us and fill their fridges.

“It’s a shame, but it’s life.”

Peter began working at the shop in 1971 and soon took over from his grandparents.

The shop celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2019.

‘The shop will be sorely missed’

Customers have shared their sadness over the news on Facebook.

One customer said: “We will really miss popping into the shop each week to collect our box and having a laugh with your dad.

“The shop will be sorely missed. Wishing your dad a speedy recovery and all the very best for his retirement.

“With love and thanks.”

Another posted: “Please wish your dad a speedy recovery. Thank everyone, especially your dad for the wonderful service over the years.”

Martin's Fruit Bazaar on South Methven Street.
Martin’s Fruit Bazaar on South Methven Street. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson
Peter Martin inside his Perth fruit shop, Martin's Fruit Bazaar
Peter inside the shop in 2019. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

One other customer wrote: “That is such sad news and our thoughts are with you, along with our thanks for the wonderful service your family has provided over the years.

“You will be missed greatly.”

It comes after a series of other business closures in Perth.

Manifesto Coffee on Princes Street shut at the beginning of the month, citing the economic climate.

Tayside Bar and Kitchen and Nicoll’s of Perth butchers have also closed, with Malky’s Bar on South Street shutting this Saturday.

And Two Chihuahua’s Gringo’s Bar & Restaurant and Dutch & Pablo’s bar shut last month.

More from Perth & Kinross

A green Flixbus coach
Overnight bus to link Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline with cities including London
Craig Taylor with his mum Jackie
Mum's tribute to Perth 'party animal' who privately battled mental health struggles
General view of the A9 near Dunkeld
Motorcyclist and passenger suffer serious injuries in A9 crash
Christopher Rennie once stood for election in Highland Perthshire. Image: Facebook.
Ex-Lib Dem hopeful fought with police during violent outburst at Perth Job Centre
General view of the A9 near Dunkeld
Roads near Dunkeld reopen after crash
Colin Brown, FBU Scotland executive council member, at Monday's protest. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Firefighters stage Dundee protest over cuts which put safety 'at risk'
Artist Helen Glassford in her studio in Newport on Tay.
Helen Glassford: The Fife-based artist's new work captures images found in wonder
Sean McGovern is missing from HMP Castle Huntly. Image: Police Scotland.
Police search for missing Castle Huntly prisoner
A view of Kilgraston independent school in Perthshire
Parents and supporters thanked after rallying to save Kilgraston School from closure
St Ninians care home in Blairgowrie.
Blairgowrie carer failed to report 'vulnerable' service user missing

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]