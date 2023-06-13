Perth fruit shop closing after more than 100 years

A Perth fruit and vegetable shop is closing after more than 100 years of business.

Martin’s Fruit Bazaar on South Methven Street started as a horse and cart 104 years ago – and soon turned into a bustling family firm.

However, owner Peter Martin has been unwell, and the store is set to shut its doors.

Son Iain Martin told The Courier: “Everybody has been coming in for their last shop.

“As long as we get rid of all the stock, we will shut our doors today (Tuesday).

‘Dad doesn’t want the shop hanging over him’

“My dad will be in hospital for a few weeks – hopefully he makes a good recovery.

“He just told me to shut the shop and get rid of it – he doesn’t want the thought of it hanging over him.

“He needs to rest and just forget about it.

“He’s been trying to retire and he’s had the shop up for sale but nobody has come up with the money so he has continued working.

“This gives him the chance to finish.”

Iain has been saying a final goodbye to those who frequent the store since announcing the closure on Monday.

He added: “Everybody knows this shop, but it’s got to come to an end.

“All of our customers who normally come in have been in to see us and fill their fridges.

“It’s a shame, but it’s life.”

Peter began working at the shop in 1971 and soon took over from his grandparents.

The shop celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2019.

‘The shop will be sorely missed’

Customers have shared their sadness over the news on Facebook.

One customer said: “We will really miss popping into the shop each week to collect our box and having a laugh with your dad.

“The shop will be sorely missed. Wishing your dad a speedy recovery and all the very best for his retirement.

“With love and thanks.”

Another posted: “Please wish your dad a speedy recovery. Thank everyone, especially your dad for the wonderful service over the years.”

One other customer wrote: “That is such sad news and our thoughts are with you, along with our thanks for the wonderful service your family has provided over the years.

“You will be missed greatly.”

It comes after a series of other business closures in Perth.

Manifesto Coffee on Princes Street shut at the beginning of the month, citing the economic climate.

Tayside Bar and Kitchen and Nicoll’s of Perth butchers have also closed, with Malky’s Bar on South Street shutting this Saturday.

And Two Chihuahua’s Gringo’s Bar & Restaurant and Dutch & Pablo’s bar shut last month.