Council blocks Killiecrankie man with accessibility needs from installing lift in his home

The home owner is said to have required the lift to get to the first floor of the historic cottage.

By Stephen Eighteen
Killiecrankie Cottage.
Killiecrankie Cottage. Image: Perth and Kinross Council.

Perth and Kinross Council has refused an application for a lift to be installed at Killiecrankie Cottage, near Pitlochry.

An application by Caltech Lifts says the home’s owner James Murdoch has accessibility needs so requires the lift to get from ground floor to first floor.

But the council’s planning department says the lift “does not preserve the character and special architectural historic interest of the category B listed building.”

Its delegated report says the five-bedroom property is “almost completely untouched by modern interventions and represents a largely intact 19th-century cottage interior, which is rare.”

The cottage is set in a rural wooded location, close to the Soldier’s Leap.

‘Minimal impact’

The applicant insisted the proposal would have “minimal impact” on the character and appearance of the existing building.

They added that the scheme reflects “a real life need” so Mr Murdoch “can continue to enjoy and experience living in the house and to travel between the ground and first floor levels of the house with ease.”

The council had other ideas, however.

Its report said: “It has not been demonstrated that less intrusive and less harmful lift solutions have been explored, such as self-supporting lift.

“The proposed lift would cause loss of historic fabric which has not been sufficiently justified by investigating alternative solutions.

“As a result, the proposal would adversely affect the listed building’s special architectural and historic interest.”

The Courier contacted Mr Murdoch but received no response.

