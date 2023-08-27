It’s not a done deal: Methven residents urged to attend GP surgery closure talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
It’s not a done deal: Methven residents urged to attend GP surgery closure talks

A session to discuss the proposed closure of the Methven GP surgery will be held next week

By Morag Lindsay
Sarah Fergusson outside the Methven GP Surgery
Sarah Fergusson outside the Methven GP Surgery. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Methven residents have been urged to attend a meeting with their local GP team as plans to close their village surgery gather pace.

It comes after a session with doctors last week attracted a lower than expected attendance.

Methven Community Council member Sarah Fergusson said some villagers may have thought there was nothing they can do to stop the move now.

But she insisted: “It’s not a done deal.”

Bosses at the Victoria Practice are consulting the Methven community on a proposal to shut the village branch surgery and move all of its services into Perth.

The closing date for comments is September 4.

Methven GP surgery exterior
The Methven GP surgery faces closure. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

Sarah said only a handful of residents turned up for a meeting with GPs last week. But organisers said those who did attend made excellent points.

She said the next session, at the Methven surgery in Retinue Row on August 31, would be one of the last chances for locals to have their say before the consultation closes.

“There are still things that can be done, different ways of working,” she said.

“If people have suggestions, this is the time to raise them.”

Methven GP surgery previously declared safe

Patients registered with the Methven surgery were alerted to the proposed changes earlier this month.

Sarah Fergusson outside Methven GP surgery
Sarah Fergusson is urging locals to have their say on the future of the GP surgery in Methven. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

The village currently has a small branch surgery operated by the Victoria Practice.

The plan is to transfer all services to the practice’s main premises in Glover Street, Perth.

It will leave Methven residents facing a 12-mile round trip to see a doctor.

And it comes four years after residents were assured there were no plans to close the village surgery.

Sarah said villagers had been far from silent on the matter.

A large number have returned consultation forms. But the meeting will be an opportunity to talk to doctors and to make their views know face-to-face.

residents at a meeting to discuss future of Methven GP surgery in 2019.
Residents were told the Methven GP surgery was safe following a meeting in 2019. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

“The practice itself is keen to keep going,” she said.

“But they have to look at their own staff wellbeing. And there are safety issues too – for instance around having lone female GPs in the surgery.

“It all comes back to GP shortages. And that’s a national problem, not a Methven problem.”

A letter and frequently asked questions document has been sent by the practice to all patients who have attended the Methven branch surgery over the past five years.

Comment boxes have also been placed at a number of locations so people can give feedback between now and September 4.

Thursday’s meeting will run from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

