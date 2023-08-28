Perth and Kinross Council leaders seek more cash to house asylum seekers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth and Kinross Council leaders seek more cash to house asylum seekers

Council leaders say the area needs more financial and practical support as plans are made to bring 115 more asylum seekers to Perth

By Kathryn Anderson
Perth Station Hotel exterior
Perth's Station Hotel will house more asylum seekers.

Perth and Kinross Council’s political groups are being urged to unite in requesting more UK Government support to house asylum seekers.

The plea, from council leader Grant Laing, comes after plans to move an additional 115 asylum seekers into two Perth hotels emerged.

Mr Laing and his deputy Eric Drysdale will this week ask fellow councillors to support a motion calling on the leaders of all political groups to write to the home secretary Suella Braverman.

Suella Braverman.
Suella Braverman. Image: PA.

The pair say they are requesting “further financial and practical assistance so that asylum seekers who arrive in Perth and Kinross can be properly looked after, in a caring and compassionate manner”.

The motion will go before a meeting of all 40 Perth and Kinross councillors on Wednesday, August 30.

Perth hotels housing hundreds of asylum seekers

Earlier this month Perth and North Perthshire, Pete Wishart criticised the Home Office over its plans to force asylum seekers to share rooms as it moves an additional 115 into Perth’s Station Hotel and Queens Hotel.

Queen's Hotel exterior. The hotel is also hosting asylum seekers in perth.
Queen’s Hotel in Perth. Image: Graham & Sibbald.

The two Leonard Street hotels currently house 81 and 54 asylum seekers respectively.

In their motion, SNP councillors Laing and Drysdale raise concern the increase is being rolled out by the UK Government “without clarity on many practical considerations”.

The motion states: “The people of Perth and Kinross have a proud history of offering support and sanctuary to those fleeing conflict – most recently from Ukraine, Afghanistan and Syria – and this will certainly continue.

“However governments must provide practical and financial resource to assist the local authority and public partners in looking after our guests.”

Conversation