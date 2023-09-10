Best pictures from Pitlochry Highland Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Best pictures from Pitlochry Highland Games

Pitlochry Highland Games broke new ground in several ways this year, not least in the battle of the sexes

Pitlochry Highland Games. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Pitlochry Highland Games. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Morag Lindsay & Katherine Ferries

Pitlochry Highland Games organisers struck a blow for women’s participation this year.

The gathering featured a separate ladies competition for the heavy events for the first time.

The ladies competed in events such as tossing the caber and throwing the weight by distance, albeit with different weights from the men.

Thousands of people turned out to the town’s Recreation Ground to enjoy a full programme of entertainment.

Another first this year came in the shape of an overseas pipe band from Switzerland – the United-Maniacs Scottish Pipes & Drums of St Gallen – who competed against the cream of local talent.

Pitlochry Highland Games Chieftain Charles Butter said: “We are delighted to welcome a pipe band from Switzerland for the very first time and we very much hope to see the international list of bands grow in the years ahead.”

Pitlochry is one of the last events on the Highland Games circuit, and one of the most popular.

The event has been held annually since 1852 and was one of the few events to go ahead last year in the immediate aftermath of the Queen’s death.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture all of the best moments throughout the day.

Cheiftan of the Games, Charles Butter.
Ready to dance the Sailors Hornpipe.
Final adjustments ahead of the Sailors Hornpipe dance in the Highland Dancing Events.
Pitlochry Highland Games
Ewen Bradley in the long jump.
Declan Gall from Dundee leaps in the long jump.
Zoe Nairn who was just a spectator took part in the long jump
Scott Tindle flying high in the long jump
Families were cheering on the competitors.
Glenn Taiyo flying high in the long jump
Youths sprint races
90m Youths Handicap heats.
Make sure to stretch.
1600m race
Pitlochry Highland Games, the 1600m race
The Crowd enjoy watching the events.
Feeling the burn at the 1600m race.
It’s great when you can enjoy the games from your back garden.
Pitlochry Highland Games.
Distance cycle races
Racing in the distance cycle race.
The crowds enjoyed the warm afternoon
Badenoch and Strathspey Pipe Band – some minor adjustments ahead of the competition
Rory Robson plays in the Solo Piping competition
The Govan Community Pipe Band competing in the ring
Pipe bands take part in the Edradour Caledonia Pipe Band Parade
Enjoying some Pitlochry strawberries – l to r – Lina, Sylvia, Kea and Ralf Wegefahrt from Germany
Pipe band character.
Pitlochry Highland Games, high jump competition.
Pitlochry Highland Games, high jump competition.
Pitlochry Highland Games, high jump competition.
Are you in the crowd?
Robert Gordons College pipe band enter the competition ring
Final of the 90m Race Handicap.
Sailors Hornpipe dance
Sailors Hornpipe dance
The Moffat Builders Tug-o-war team on the rope
The Moffat Builders Tug-o-war team on the rope
Crowd watching the Tug-o-war competition
Strathardle Tug-o-war team on the rope
Strathardle Tug-o-war team on the rope
Strathardle Tug-o-war team on the rope
Strathdee Tug-o-war team on the rope
Strathdee Tug-o-war team on the rope
Crowds watching the competition.
World Champion Kyle Randalls throws the 22lb hammer
John McLeod in the 22lb hammer competition
World Champion Kyle Randalls throws the 22lb hammer.
Competitors were cheered on by the crowd
Stuart Anderson tossing the caber in the heavies events.
Tossing the caber in the heavies events.
The women who competed in the Ladies Open heavies competition – l to r – Kaitlin Enderwick, Ruadh McIntosh, Laura Barber, Elizabeth Elliott and Rebecca Maeule.
400m race for boys
Pitlochry Highland Games 400m race for boys
Cheered on by the crowd.
Highland dancing
Highland dancing
Pitlochry Highland Games, Highland dancing
Did you enjoy Pitlochry Highland Games?

More from Perth & Kinross

Wet weather in Tayside and Fife.
Flash floods, power cuts and thunderstorms forecast for Tayside and Fife as yellow weather…
Ella Doherty from Powmill playing basketball.
'I grew up in rural Perthshire - now I'm a rising basketball star in…
Ginger Gairdner: Getting to know other gairdners is a perk of the job!
Cattle grazing next to Ben Lawers sign.
Cattle give nature a helping hoof at Highland Perthshire beauty spot
Grant and Fraser Miller with their BSA motorbikes and sidecars in Crieff.
Perthshire twins keep it in the family with matching vintage motorbikes
Perth train station.
Replacement buses as line repairs affect weekend train services to Perth
Terry Meighan
Montrose musician swaps 'dead end job' for first class degree and album launch
Drink driver Picture shows; Dennis Hogg. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 08/09/2023
Perth pensioner caught drink-driving after weekly dominoes game
Lynda and Andrew standing in front of their new cafe
Perth couple to open café and bakery at Bertha Park
Fillet steak at Henderson's Bistro
Restaurant review: Successful steak out at Henderson's Bistro in Auchterarder

Conversation