Best pictures from Pitlochry Highland Games

Pitlochry Highland Games organisers struck a blow for women’s participation this year.

The gathering featured a separate ladies competition for the heavy events for the first time.

The ladies competed in events such as tossing the caber and throwing the weight by distance, albeit with different weights from the men.

Thousands of people turned out to the town’s Recreation Ground to enjoy a full programme of entertainment.

Another first this year came in the shape of an overseas pipe band from Switzerland – the United-Maniacs Scottish Pipes & Drums of St Gallen – who competed against the cream of local talent.

Pitlochry Highland Games Chieftain Charles Butter said: “We are delighted to welcome a pipe band from Switzerland for the very first time and we very much hope to see the international list of bands grow in the years ahead.”

Pitlochry is one of the last events on the Highland Games circuit, and one of the most popular.

The event has been held annually since 1852 and was one of the few events to go ahead last year in the immediate aftermath of the Queen’s death.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture all of the best moments throughout the day.