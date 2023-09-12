Overnight search for missing person in River Tay in Perth

An overnight search took place for a person believed to be missing in the River Tay in Perth.

Emergency services were called to Perth’s Smeaton’s Bridge at around 10.30pm on Monday following concerns a person may be missing in the river.

Police Scotland, HM Coastguard, the RNLI and Scottish Fire and Rescue were all involved in the hunt.

The search lasted more than three hours before it was suspended in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Lifeboats were deployed from RNLI Broughty Ferry at 10.59pm to aid with the search.

Three HM Coastguard vessels and helicopter Rescue 199 were also assisting police with the search.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were also on the scene – with two boats, and three appliances from Auchterarder and Blairgowrie.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: “Both lifeboats were deployed from Broughty Ferry following a request to search for someone believed to be in the River Tay in Perth.

“We were called to assist police with their search for the individual.

“The search was unsuccessful and was suspended after three hours.”

Police Scotland and HM Coastguard have been approached for comment.