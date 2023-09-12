Overnight search for missing person in River Tay in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Overnight search for missing person in River Tay in Perth

Rescue services were called to Smeaton's Bridge at around 10:30pm on Monday.

By Andrew Robson
Emergency services in Perth searching for person believed to be missing in River Tay.
Emergency services undertaking the search in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper.

An overnight search took place for a person believed to be missing in the River Tay in Perth.

Emergency services were called to Perth’s Smeaton’s Bridge at around 10.30pm on Monday following concerns a person may be missing in the river.

Police Scotland, HM Coastguard, the RNLI and Scottish Fire and Rescue were all involved in the hunt.

The search lasted more than three hours before it was suspended in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A rescue helicopter was deployed in the Perth search for someone believed to be in the River Tay.
Coastguard helicopter Rescue 199 was used in the search. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Lifeboats were deployed from RNLI Broughty Ferry at 10.59pm to aid with the search.

Three HM Coastguard vessels and helicopter Rescue 199 were also assisting police with the search.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were also on the scene – with two boats, and three appliances from Auchterarder and Blairgowrie.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: “Both lifeboats were deployed from Broughty Ferry following a request to search for someone believed to be in the River Tay in Perth.

“We were called to assist police with their search for the individual.

“The search was unsuccessful and was suspended after three hours.”

Police Scotland and HM Coastguard have been approached for comment.

