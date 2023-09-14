‘Like an episode of Line of Duty’ – Perth and Kinross Council surveillance policy faces a grilling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

‘Like an episode of Line of Duty’ – Perth and Kinross Council surveillance policy faces a grilling

Angus Forbes said a council report on 'covert human intelligence sources' reminded him of the hit police drama Line of Duty

By Kathryn Anderson
Angus Forbes.
Angus Forbes questioned how far Perth and Kinross Council is likely to go when it comes to surveillance. Image: Paul Reid.

Perth and Kinross Council’s undercover surveillance tactics have been compared to an episode of Line of Duty.

Conservative councillor Angus Forbes made the claim after hearing the authority has the power to use “covert human intelligence sources” and intercept emails.

He and colleagues were considering a paper contained in a data protection compliance report for 2022-23.

The scrutiny and performance committee was told the council has the legal power to “undertake directed surveillance and to utilise covert human intelligence sources in prescribed circumstances”.

The paper stated: “In prescribed circumstances the council also has powers under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act to obtain information (intercept) about electronic communications.”

Line of Duty stars Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar
Could Perth and Kinross Council teach AC-12 a thing or two about surveillance? Image: BBC.

However, Mr Forbes questioned just how far the council was permitted to go.

The Carse of Gowrie councillor said: “The appendix kind of reads in some way like an episode of Line of Duty when you talk about a covert human intelligence source, which I believe – having watched Line of Duty – is otherwise known as a CHIS.

“The bit that really struck me is the ability the council has to monitor or intercept electronic communications. And I was looking for a bit more information on that.

“It also occurred to me, would councillors’ emails ever be intercepted using these powers?”

Perth and Kinross Council surveillance threshold ‘very high’

Head of Legal and Governance Services Lisa Simpson sought to reassure councillors.

She said: “The circumstances when we can do that are very very limited and highly prescribed and set out in legislation.

Perth and Kinross Council HQ exterior.
Perth and Kinross Council HQ. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“The tests and thresholds for doing that are very high. And we’ve never actually done any in the last five years.

“So, technically yes but there would need to be a very good compelling reason. And it would need to meet the legal threshold for that type of intervention.”

She said the council was required to give notice of the fact that there was the potential for covert surveillance, even if it had not used them.

“That policy statement satisfies that statutory duty,” she added.

“But we haven’t actually exercised that right in the last five years.

“The number of people who can authorise it is slim – and it’s me.”

