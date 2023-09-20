Council accuses Perth man of ‘criminal offence’ for changing windows in his home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council accuses Perth man of ‘criminal offence’ for changing windows in his home

They were installed without planning permission.

By Kieran Webster
The property on James Street
The property on James Street. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

The council has accused a Perth man of “committing a criminal offence” for changing the windows in his home.

Malcolm Black applied for retrospective permission for the new windows, which were fitted after the old ones fell into a “state of disrepair” at his home on James Street, in the city centre.

A statement his behalf said a specialist had recommended removal of the old windows.

It added that their replacements, which were double-glazed and draught-proof, were designed to make the house more suitable for 21st-century living.

Council: ‘Unauthorised works constitute a criminal offence’

The work additionally involved fitting French-style patio doors at the back of the property and a gas meter.

The owner also wanted to add two en-suite bathrooms to the upper floor of the property and said care was being taken to keep the house “sympathetic” to the conservation area.

But Perth and Kinross Council refused the application, saying works carried out were not suitable for the C-listed building.

James Street in Perth
The house is on James Street in Perth city centre. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

Its decision notice claimed all but one of the original windows had been removed without consent, and the new ones were different from those stated in the plans.

Its report said: “The unauthorised works to the category C-listed building constitute a criminal offence.”

The council has not yet reported Mr Black to the authorities.

Why Perth and Kinross Council so strict on changing windows?

A Perth and Kinross Council planning and placemaking guide states: “Windows are a vital part of a building’s character.

“By replacing them using a different style or material, it can have a negative effect on the appearance of the building.”

A sign on James Street.
A sign for James Street. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

The property is also situated within Perth’s conservation area, where regulations – including the replacement of doors and windows – can be stricter.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “We can confirm that under national legislation it is a criminal offence to undertake unauthorised works to demolish, significantly alter, or extend a listed building.

“Further legislation allows a three-month period where the applicant can appeal or seek a review of our decision to refuse the (in part retrospective) planning application and a recently refused application for listed building consent.

“Should no appeal or request for a review be sought in that time, we will consider what appropriate action may be taken in line with the council’s planning enforcement charter.”

Mr Black – who has the option of appealing the decision – declined to comment.

