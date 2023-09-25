IN PICTURES: We tackled the Auchingarrich Clarty Paws Mud Run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
IN PICTURES: We tackled the Auchingarrich Clarty Paws Mud Run

Dozens of dogs and humans got absolutely filthy at the Auchingarrich wildlife park's second Clarty Paws run in the Comrie countryside

By Morag Lindsay
Morag Lindsay sliding down a water slide at Auchingarrich wildlife park with her spaniel.
Morag and Nancy on the slide at the Auchingarrich Clarty Paws mud run. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

I signed up for the Auchingarrich Clarty Paws run, thinking it was one of those dog agility courses like you see in the show ring at Crufts.

Three kilometres in, caked in muck, I found myself approaching the sign for the ‘mud slide of doom’.

It was round about then that I found myself wondering if Nancy is one of those hero dogs who runs to alert rescuers. (When I know in my heart she’s the kind who makes straight for the tea room in the hope of a scone).

Fifteen minutes later we were crossing the finish line: filthy, soaked, windswept and nettle-stung.

Morag Lindsay running through muddy puddle while Nancy the spaniel runs along the side.
Nancy got the brains in the family. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

One of us was wagging her tail though. The other was grinning from ear to ear.

And judging by the other faces in the car park, we won’t be the only ones signing up for the next Clarty Paws run at Auchingarrich in the spring.

Clarty Paws runners supporting Auchingarrich dog walk

Nancy and I were among about 40 pair of humans and dogs who completed the mud run on Saturday and Sunday.

Girl running with sausage dog at Auchingarrich.
Dogs in all shapes and sizes completed the course. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The 5k course took runners through ponds and ditches, up and down hills, over obstacles and slides and past llamas and flamingos.

It’s the second time it’s been held at the wildlife park on the outskirts of Comrie.

Auchingarrich bosses are raising funds for a new safe dog walk by the burn that runs along the park edge.

They want to install fencing, dog bins, drinking facilities and a wash down/cool down shower for hot days.

Group of runners, covered in mud with a small terrier dog running out in front at Auchingarrich.
The Auchingarrich Clarty Paws run was a hit with dogs and their two-legged friends. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Owner Alexa Reid said: “It’s a lovely area down there. We want to put in bridges and drainage, so people can come and walk their dogs for free.

“But it also means visitors who have come a long distance can let their dogs out to stretch a legs and then go and enjoy the rest of the park themselves.”

From Clarty Paws to Halloween

Auchingarrich was taken over by Alexa and Rob Matthews last summer. It is home to a wide variety of creatures including otters, lemurs, emus and wallabies.

The park recently welcomed the biggest flock of Chilean flamingos in the UK. The 43 birds arrived from another zoo near Cumbria and have quickly settled into their surroundings.

Young girl running through river with small dog swimming ahead at Auchingarrich
More Auchingarrich Clarty Paws runners. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The next Clarty Paws run at Auchingarrich will be in March next year.

The next big event at the park will be Spooktacular Haunted Halloween from October 6 to November 4.

Did you finish the Auchingarrich Clarty Paws mud run? Take a look at these pictures and take a bow-wow.

Helen Cluett with daughter Allysa, 12, and Jill the collie dog on the water slide at Auchingarruch
Helen Cluett with daughter Allysa, 12, and Jill the dog. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Cat McInally with daughter Chloe, 10, and Luna the spaniel wading through the river at Auchingarrich
Cat McInally with daughter Chloe, 10, and Luna. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Amy Cantwell from Dunkeld with Nessie the miniature Daschund clambering over an obstacle at Auchingarrich
Amy Cantwell from Dunkeld with Nessie the miniature Daschund. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Kerry Donaldson with her labrador dog Blue coming down the water slide.
Kerry Donaldson with her dog Blue. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Woman wading through water at Auchingarrich with brown dog swimming by her side.
Another of the Auchingarrich Clarty Paws pairs. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

