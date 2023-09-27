‘Oldest Scotch whisky in existence’ once sipped by Queen Victoria found hidden in Perthshire castle

Bottles of what is thought to be the oldest Scotch whisky in existence – which was once sipped by a young Queen Victoria – have been found hidden in a Perthshire castle.

About 40 bottles of the spirit, believed to have been distilled nearly 200 years ago, were found in the cellar at Blair Castle in Blair Atholl.

The whisky – thought to have been distilled in 1833, bottled in 1841 and then rebottled in 1932 – was found at the back of a shelf, hidden by the cellar door, by Bertie Troughton, the castle’s resident trustee.

Now 24 bottles from the find are set to be sold via Perth-based Whisky Auctioneer.

Research in the archives of Blair Castle and Atholl Estates, alongside authentication of the Scotch whisky by the Scottish Universities Environmental Research Centre via carbon dating, supports its early 19th-century origin.

‘Once-in-a-lifetime’ whisky find at Blair Castle in Perthshire

Joe Wilson, head curator and spirits specialist at Whisky Auctioneer, says the discovery is “truly a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence”.

He said: “I’m fortunate to be well-acquainted with old and rare liquid, as we handle some of the world’s rarest whisky bottlings.

“However, this is a transcendent discovery that is sure to capture not just the imagination of the whisky industry but also those well beyond.

“Distilled in the 1830s, the whisky was made during a fascinating period when whisky production was experiencing massive change following the 1823 Excise Act, making it a particularly exciting find for those interested in the history and heritage of the Scotch whisky industry.”

Queen Victoria had strong connections to Blair Castle and in 1844, she stayed at the Perthshire landmark with consort Prince Albert.

The Blair Castle Household Book lists that whisky was consumed during her three-week stay.

Newspapers at the time reported how Queen Victoria had a liking for Atholl Brose – a local drink of whisky with honey.

‘A remarkable artefact of Scottish distilling’

Therefore, it is highly likely the whisky she drank is the same one now found in the cellar.

While some bottles will be displayed at Blair Castle, others will be sold in November – with expected interest from across the world.

Angus MacRaild, old and rare whisky specialist and co-founder of Kythe Distillery, has been lucky enough to taste the spirit.

He said: “It’s a profoundly historic whisky and a remarkable artefact of Scottish distilling that is unlikely to ever be equalled in terms of provenance and preservation.

“That it has been carefully re-bottled and preserved at natural strength, maintaining the freshness and power of this spirit for nearly two centuries is, frankly, astonishing.

“To taste it myself has been a great privilege.”

Whisky Auctioneer, which will sell the bottles as individual lots between November 24 and December 4, has become a global leader in the market since it was established in 2013.

Last year, the business expanded by taking on 20 staff in a record-breaking year.