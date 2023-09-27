‘Oldest Scotch whisky in existence’ once sipped by Queen Victoria found hidden in Perthshire castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Oldest Scotch whisky in existence’ once sipped by Queen Victoria found hidden in Perthshire castle

The discovery is being hailed as a "once-in-a-lifetime" find.

By Neil Henderson
Joe Wilson, head curator and spirits specialist at Whisky Auctioneer, inspects the whisky found at Blair Castle
Joe Wilson, head curator and spirits specialist at Whisky Auctioneer, inspects the whisky found at Blair Castle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Bottles of what is thought to be the oldest Scotch whisky in existence – which was once sipped by a young Queen Victoria – have been found hidden in a Perthshire castle.

About 40 bottles of the spirit, believed to have been distilled nearly 200 years ago, were found in the cellar at Blair Castle in Blair Atholl.

The whisky – thought to have been distilled in 1833, bottled in 1841 and then rebottled in 1932 – was found at the back of a shelf, hidden by the cellar door, by Bertie Troughton, the castle’s resident trustee.

Now 24 bottles from the find are set to be sold via Perth-based Whisky Auctioneer.

Research in the archives of Blair Castle and Atholl Estates, alongside authentication of the Scotch whisky by the Scottish Universities Environmental Research Centre via carbon dating, supports its early 19th-century origin.

‘Once-in-a-lifetime’ whisky find at Blair Castle in Perthshire

Joe Wilson, head curator and spirits specialist at Whisky Auctioneer, says the discovery is “truly a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence”.

He said: “I’m fortunate to be well-acquainted with old and rare liquid, as we handle some of the world’s rarest whisky bottlings.

“However, this is a transcendent discovery that is sure to capture not just the imagination of the whisky industry but also those well beyond.

“Distilled in the 1830s, the whisky was made during a fascinating period when whisky production was experiencing massive change following the 1823 Excise Act, making it a particularly exciting find for those interested in the history and heritage of the Scotch whisky industry.”

The bottles of whisky were hidden in a cellar at Blair Castle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Some of the bottles will go to auction. Image: Whisky Auctioneer

Queen Victoria had strong connections to Blair Castle and in 1844, she stayed at the Perthshire landmark with consort Prince Albert.

The Blair Castle Household Book lists that whisky was consumed during her three-week stay.

Newspapers at the time reported how Queen Victoria had a liking for Atholl Brose – a local drink of whisky with honey.

‘A remarkable artefact of Scottish distilling’

Therefore, it is highly likely the whisky she drank is the same one now found in the cellar.

While some bottles will be displayed at Blair Castle, others will be sold in November – with expected interest from across the world.

Angus MacRaild, old and rare whisky specialist and co-founder of Kythe Distillery, has been lucky enough to taste the spirit.

The historic Scotch whisky is detailed in Blair Castle archives.
The Scotch whisky is detailed in Blair Castle archives. Image: Whisky Auctioneer
Bertie Troughton, Blair Castle trustee, Keren Guthrie, archivist, and Joe Wilson of Whisky Auctioneer with the bottles. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

He said: “It’s a profoundly historic whisky and a remarkable artefact of Scottish distilling that is unlikely to ever be equalled in terms of provenance and preservation.

“That it has been carefully re-bottled and preserved at natural strength, maintaining the freshness and power of this spirit for nearly two centuries is, frankly, astonishing.

“To taste it myself has been a great privilege.”

Whisky Auctioneer, which will sell the bottles as individual lots between November 24 and December 4, has become a global leader in the market since it was established in 2013.

Last year, the business expanded by taking on 20 staff in a record-breaking year.

Conversation