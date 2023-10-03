Invergowrie firm offers to regrow Sycamore Gap tree – for free

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Invergowrie firm offers to regrow Sycamore Gap tree – for free

The iconic landmark, which was believed to be about 300 years old and stood beside Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland, was cut down overnight last week. 

By Laura Devlin
Police officers look at the tree at Sycamore Gap, next to Hadrian's Wall, in Northumberland. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.
Police officers look at the tree at Sycamore Gap, next to Hadrian's Wall, in Northumberland. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

An Invergowrie firm which specialises in vertical farm technology has offered to help regrow the felled Sycamore Gap tree – free of charge.

The iconic landmark, which was believed to be about 300 years old and stood beside Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland, was cut down overnight last week.

Its felling sparked outrage across the UK, with people flooding to social media to express their sadness at what had happened.

A man in his 60s and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Following the vandalism, National Trust rangers gathered sycamore seeds from the scene to be propagated to grow future trees.

 Photo of the tree at Sycamore Gap taken showing the Northern Lights. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire. 

Now Intelligent Growth Solutions (IGS), based at the James Hutton Institute outside Dundee, have offered their services to the heritage organisation.

Using a precision-controlled environment, IGS say they can grow seedlings up to six times faster than in a traditional outdoor growing environment.

This is achieved, the firm say, by using a fully automated system to control every element of the growing environment and create the “ideal conditions” for the specific plant.

David Farquhar, CEO of Intelligent Growth Solutions, said: “Like the rest of the country, we were shocked and saddened to see the news of the Sycamore Gap tree’s felling.

“We were relieved to subsequently hear that National Trust rangers have been able to collect seeds and branches that may provide scope for growing on or grafting, however the weather at this time of year may make this difficult in a traditional environment.

David Farquhar (CEO of IGS) and the system, at the James Hutton Institute. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“As such, we have approached the Trust’s senior leadership with an offer of utilising the vertical farming towers at our Crop Research Centre near Dundee to cultivate seedlings from the original tree in a controlled environment, which would enable us to give multiple offspring the perfect start to life.

“The Sycamore Gap tree was an iconic feature of the North East of England, and much-loved by many. We know the National Trust will have been inundated with offers of help, but we would be honoured to play a small part in ensuring that its legacy can live on.”

National Trust considering future plans

A spokesperson for the National Trust said: “We’re very grateful for all the offers of support we’ve received – from people in the North East and much further afield.

“It is clear this tree was special to many, many people. Currently, we are focussed on making the site safe, and helping staff and the community come to terms with the news.

“We will be working with Northumberland National Park, other partners and communities in the North East to consider plans for the site and the tree in the future, and we will inform people as soon as we know.

“We’ll also post any updates on our social media channels.”

