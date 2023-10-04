Fresh warning for heavy rain in parts of Perthshire

A fresh weather warning has been issued for heavy rain and potential flooding across parts of Perthshire.

The Met Office yellow warning says heavy rain will hit the region between noon on Friday and 11.59pm on Saturday.

The warning covers parts of southern, western and northern Perthshire, affecting the likes of Crieff, Aberfeldy, Auchterarder and Pitlochry.

The Perthshire weather warning says: “Persistent, occasionally heavy rain is expected on Friday and Saturday.

“Some disruption, mainly to travel, is possible.”

Temperatures to hit 18°C despite Perthshire weather warning

The Met Office says spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

In addition, adverse weather conditions could lead to delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

Despite the warning, the region is set to be unseasonably warm on Friday – with highs of 18°C expected in many areas.

Overnight temperatures will also be mild with lows of about 13°C.

Yellow alerts were issued earlier this week for rain in areas of Perthshire and Fife but the region was later removed from the warning area.