Fresh warning for heavy rain in parts of Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Fresh warning for heavy rain in parts of Perthshire

However, temperatures in the region are set to be unseasonably high.

By Neil Henderson
A map of The Met Office yellow weather warning for parts of southern, western and northern Perthshire.
The Met Office yellow weather warning for parts of Perthshire. Image: Met Office

A fresh weather warning has been issued for heavy rain and potential flooding across parts of Perthshire.

The Met Office yellow warning says heavy rain will hit the region between noon on Friday and 11.59pm on Saturday.

The warning covers parts of southern, western and northern Perthshire, affecting the likes of Crieff, Aberfeldy, Auchterarder and Pitlochry.

The Perthshire weather warning says: “Persistent, occasionally heavy rain is expected on Friday and Saturday.

“Some disruption, mainly to travel, is possible.”

Temperatures to hit 18°C despite Perthshire weather warning

The Met Office says spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

In addition, adverse weather conditions could lead to delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

Despite the warning, the region is set to be unseasonably warm on Friday – with highs of 18°C expected in many areas.

Overnight temperatures will also be mild with lows of about 13°C.

Yellow alerts were issued earlier this week for rain in areas of Perthshire and Fife but the region was later removed from the warning area.

More from Perth & Kinross

Cross Tay Link Road
Names revealed for Cross Tay Link Road and its bridge across Tay
Kate Howie and Sally Spaven, and the listed footbridge at Pitlochry Railway Station.
Campaign to stop 'monstrosity' replacing grade-A listed Pitlochry Station footbridge
Police officers look at the tree at Sycamore Gap, next to Hadrian's Wall, in Northumberland. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.
Invergowrie firm offers to regrow Sycamore Gap tree - for free
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Daniel Redfern, Glenshee fireraiser Picture shows; Daniel Redfern, Glenshee fireraiser. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 03/10/2023
Teen's 'moment of stupidity' sparked major blaze in rural Perthshire
A short-term holiday let in Raeburn Park, Perth.
Council orders closure of £110-a-night Perth holiday let with 'superb' rating on Booking.com
2
Heather Hird dressed up for Christmas 2022.
Heather Hird's mother thanks well-wishers as Dundee United fan's funeral details announced
Alan Bruce, 76, has been taking in bikes and repairing them for 12 years. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Local Hero: Meet the bike fixer who has raised £100,000 for charity
Nina Kaczynska, who was found in a crashed car in Perth with a bottle of whisky.
Perth driver had nearly-empty whisky bottle between thighs in city centre bridge crash
High Court in Edinburgh
Kinross driver hit man with car then reversed back into him in street dispute
A car wades through flood waters in Dundee.
Warning of heavy rain and flooding in parts of Perthshire and Fife

Conversation