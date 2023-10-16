Perth Airbnb superhost tells council why ‘stunning’ holiday let should be allowed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth Airbnb superhost tells council why ‘stunning’ holiday let should be allowed

The £177-per-night house contains a 50-inch HDTV flat-screen TV, Indesit kitchen appliances and Dove toiletries.

By Chloe Burrell
Balhousie Street in Perth.
The property has been in use as a holiday let since May last year. Image: Google Street View

A Perth Airbnb superhost has written to Perth and Kinross Council on why his “stunning” holiday let should be allowed to remain open.

Bartek Szmajdzinski has applied for retrospective planning permission for a holiday let in Balhousie Street, Muirton.

The £177-per-night house has an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 on Airbnb.

The two-bedroom property has been in operation as a holiday let since May last year and can accommodate up to six guests.

It offers a 50-inch HDTV flat-screen TV, Indesit kitchen appliances, Dove toiletries and a private back garden.

It is advertised as ‘Scottish stunning home stay with free parking and pet friendly’.

Perth Airbnb host on why holiday let should remain open

In his statement to Perth and Kinross Council, Mr Szmajdzinski wrote: “As a short-term let host, I am known for providing exceptional hospitality and creating a comfortable and memorable experience for my guests.

“From the moment they arrive, I will go above and beyond to ensure their stay is enjoyable and stress-free.

“My neighbours will have direct contact with me and if there’s any issues I will go above and beyond to resolve it.”

Guest said ‘bathtub was amazing’

The home has received 146 reviews – mostly from happy customers.

Roli said: “As always, staying at Bartek’s place is stress free.

“Super easy with everything you need.

“Bartek is always very responsive and attentive. He genuinely wants you to enjoy your stay.”

Matt said: “This has to be the cleanest, most organised place we have stayed.

“It was close to groceries, coffee and food. The bathtub was amazing.

“Great for kids! The beds were comfy and there was lots of space.

“We wish we had planned to stay longer.”

Owner says property is ‘beautifully decorated’

In his statement, Bartek added: “I am highly organised and pay attention to even the smallest details, ensuring that my property is spotlessly clean, well-stocked, and beautifully decorated.

“My plan is to give new life to uninhabited properties, to grow local economy in our lovely city, and to have safe neighbourhoods by increasing the properties standards.”

Perth and Kinross Council will make a decision on the proposal in the coming weeks.

It will also decide on a similar application at nearby Muirton Place, where Sofya Devyatova’s holiday let is popular on Booking.com but has been criticised by neighbours.

More from Perth & Kinross

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drink driver Picture shows; Andrew Scott. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 13/10/2023
Drink-drive Asda delivery worker caught after A9 blow-out
Courier-Alasdair Clark- Carron Lodge Fire- CR0028194- St Andrews-Picture shows: Carron Lodge on the outskirts of St Andrews which firefighters spent 12 hours on scene yesterday battling a blaze which has left it as a burnt out shell. 13/05/21-Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Site manager who torched £1.2m St Andrews lodge acquitted after 'unique and abnormal' trial
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Sexual assault Bank Bar Picture shows; Alan Drysdale. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 13/10/2023
Dundee man, 65, on Register for sexual assault on woman at Perth pub
Kenny Orrock lening on his fence at the Moncreiffe Island allotments.
Perth island allotment holders bounce back from flooding devastation
Stephen and Nicola Deeth.
Husband 'touched' after £6k raised in memory of Crieff school worker Nicola, 43
Dalguise underwater in Perthshire
Tayside placed under 66-hour warning of 'extremely heavy rain'
2
Fortingall Yew's guardian, Fran Gillespie, 79. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Fortingall 'Polaris missile' protecting Europe's oldest tree
Struan Robertson.
Body found in search for missing man Struan Robertson swept away in River Tay
Muirton Place, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Perth holiday let rated 'superb' on Booking.com faces battle amid neighbour complaints
Water level of the River Tay very high near viewpoint.
Perth floodgates finally open with exception of South Inch and promontory

Conversation