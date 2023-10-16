Perth Airbnb superhost tells council why ‘stunning’ holiday let should be allowed

A Perth Airbnb superhost has written to Perth and Kinross Council on why his “stunning” holiday let should be allowed to remain open.

Bartek Szmajdzinski has applied for retrospective planning permission for a holiday let in Balhousie Street, Muirton.

The £177-per-night house has an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 on Airbnb.

The two-bedroom property has been in operation as a holiday let since May last year and can accommodate up to six guests.

It offers a 50-inch HDTV flat-screen TV, Indesit kitchen appliances, Dove toiletries and a private back garden.

It is advertised as ‘Scottish stunning home stay with free parking and pet friendly’.

Perth Airbnb host on why holiday let should remain open

In his statement to Perth and Kinross Council, Mr Szmajdzinski wrote: “As a short-term let host, I am known for providing exceptional hospitality and creating a comfortable and memorable experience for my guests.

“From the moment they arrive, I will go above and beyond to ensure their stay is enjoyable and stress-free.

“My neighbours will have direct contact with me and if there’s any issues I will go above and beyond to resolve it.”

Guest said ‘bathtub was amazing’

The home has received 146 reviews – mostly from happy customers.

Roli said: “As always, staying at Bartek’s place is stress free.

“Super easy with everything you need.

“Bartek is always very responsive and attentive. He genuinely wants you to enjoy your stay.”

Matt said: “This has to be the cleanest, most organised place we have stayed.

“It was close to groceries, coffee and food. The bathtub was amazing.

“Great for kids! The beds were comfy and there was lots of space.

“We wish we had planned to stay longer.”

Owner says property is ‘beautifully decorated’

In his statement, Bartek added: “I am highly organised and pay attention to even the smallest details, ensuring that my property is spotlessly clean, well-stocked, and beautifully decorated.

“My plan is to give new life to uninhabited properties, to grow local economy in our lovely city, and to have safe neighbourhoods by increasing the properties standards.”

Perth and Kinross Council will make a decision on the proposal in the coming weeks.

It will also decide on a similar application at nearby Muirton Place, where Sofya Devyatova’s holiday let is popular on Booking.com but has been criticised by neighbours.