Council ‘wrong’ for stopping Perthshire man from installing lift at home

Perth and Kinross Council has had its decision to block the installation of a lift at a home near Pitlochry overturned.

James Murdoch said he required the device to get to the first floor of his home in Killiecrankie Cottage.

A planning application was lodged on his behalf by Caltech Lifts, who stated he had accessibility needs.

But Perth and Kinross Council refused it, claiming the scheme did not preserve the character of the B-listed building.

Its delegated report said the five-bedroom property was “almost completely untouched by modern interventions and represents a largely intact 19th-century cottage interior, which is rare.”

This decision in June has now been overturned on appeal by a Scottish Government reporter.

Device needed for owner’s ‘urgent medical needs’

One of Mr Murdoch’s appeal documents said he had “urgent medical needs”.

“To meet the access needs of Mr Murdoch to enable him to continue to

enjoy living in his family home as it is, the property requires to be adapted,” it added.

“The proposed lift, of a size that will permit wheelchair usage should it be needed in future, will therefore make it much safer and easier for Mr Murdoch to move around and do everyday tasks.

“For example, move between the existing living rooms at ground floor and the sleeping and washing accommodation areas of the house on the upper level.

“Crucially it will enable Mr Murdoch to maintain a degree of independence and ensure the long-term viability of the house as his private residential dwelling can continue.”

Permission granted for lift in Killecrankie home

Planning reporter Christopher Warren came out on Mr Murdoch’s side.

He wrote: “The proposal minimises the impact on the listed building, and its special architectural interest would not be compromised.

“The limited adverse impacts are outweighed by the advantages of the proposal for the homeowner.”

Planning permission was granted on condition that all new works and finishes match the existing adjacent work with regard to material, colour, texture and profile.