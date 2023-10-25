Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision with van in Perth city centre

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision with a van in Perth city centre.

The incident happened in North Methven Street, opposite St Ninian’s Cathedral, on Tuesday at around 6pm.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene.

The condition of the 26-year-old who was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary is unknown.

Van driver uninjured after Perth city centre collision

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called to a road traffic collision involving a van and a motorcycle on North Methven Street in Perth around 6.10pm on Tuesday, 24 October, 2023.

“Emergency services attended and the 26-year-old motorcycle rider was taken to hospital.

“The 52-year-old driver of the van was uninjured.

“A 52-year-old man has been reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with road traffic offences.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 18.05 on Tuesday, 24 October to attend an incident on North Methven Street, Perth.

“Three ambulances were dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to Perth Royal Infirmary.”