Home News Perth & Kinross

Several roads remain closed in Perth and Kinross due to flooding

The council is advising motorists "to drive with due care and attention, as all roads in the area may be affected by standing water".

By Lindsey Hamilton
Flooding on the B954 between Meigle and Newtyle earlier this month. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Flooding on the B954 between Meigle and Newtyle earlier this month. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Several roads in Perth and Kinross remain closed due to flooding.

The region has been hit by persistent rain over the last 10 days, with Storm Babet followed by further downpours.

Perth and Kinross Council says the following roads are shut on Monday:

  • B954 Alyth to Meigle Road at Hallyards
  • A984 Bendochy to Meikleour
  • U100 Hallyards C423 New Alyth to Ardler, at Aberbothrie Bridge
  • C446 from Alyth to A93 at Tullymurdoch
  • C502 to A9, Dunkeld

The A923 Blairgowrie to Coupar Angus Road at Butterybank has now reopened.

A statement from the council said: “We will continue to update this information as we receive it, but please drive to the road conditions and follow any signage which is in place.

“We advise to drive with due care and attention, as all roads in the area may be affected by standing water.”

It comes as drivers continue to face hold-ups on major routes elsewhere in the region, including on the A9 near Dunkeld – where there is a row over SGN works causing long delays – and the A90 at Inchture.

Conversation