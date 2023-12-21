Mum plans ‘special’ 18th birthday for Blairgowrie teen nearly killed in horror bike crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mum plans ‘special’ 18th birthday for Blairgowrie teen nearly killed in horror bike crash

The milestone for Keiran Lamond is a day mum Nicola never thought she would see.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Keiran Lamond at home with mum Nicola and best friend George Beattie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Keiran Lamond at home with mum Nicola and best friend George Beattie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A Blairgowrie mum is celebrating the day she feared she would never see – the 18th birthday of her son, Keiran.

Nicola Lamond is determined to make Thursday December 21 a day to remember.

Just three years ago, she could only watch on as Keiran fought for his life after a horrific bicycle accident.

Now, despite the ongoing challenges he faces, Nicola is determined to make Thursday’s milestone birthday extra special – and even issued a plea a few weeks ago for people to send cards for Keiran, whether they knew him or not.

‘We want to make Keiran’s 18th birthday as special as possible’

Nicola told The Courier: “Keiran gets very frustrated because of his condition.

“He can’t do any of the things that other 18-year-olds do to celebrate his birthday and it upsets him, so we have decided to try to make it as special as possible.

“He’s been really down lately which has been hard for us all.

“I asked people to send Keiran an 18th birthday card – just to show him how much he is loved.

Blairgowrie teenager Kieran Lamond turns 18
Keiran turns 18 on Thursday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I’m doing this in the hope that it shows Keiran just how much he’s loved and how many people think about him

“We only asked for cards but people have been sending presents as well.

“Everyone is being amazing.”

Teenager crashed bicycle while not wearing helmet

On October 8 2020, Keiran – then aged 14 – left home on his bike to buy bread and butter.

He was not wearing a helmet and smashed into a lamp post – suffering serious head injuries.

He was left fighting for his life as surgeons removed three blood clots from his brain.

Blairgowrie brain injury teen Keiran Lamond latest
Keiran after the crash. Image: Nicola Lamond

Nicola said: “After the accident and then surgery, the doctors told us he would be lucky to survive the first 24 hours due to the damage to his brain.”

Keiran spent months in hospital, including some time in intensive care, and had to learn to talk again.

He has been left with a series of lifelong difficulties as a result.

He is now confined to a wheelchair with limited mobility, has ADHD, can only go out with family or carers, struggles with reading and writing, and has seizures.

Blairgowrie brain injury teen Keiran Lamond.
Keiran now uses a wheelchair. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Nicola says there have been talks about Keiran living in specialist sheltered housing, but says he may end up staying at home.

She said: “Keiran has six sisters and a baby brother, Lucas, who he has really formed an unbelievable bond with.

“They are so close and it has made a huge difference to Keiran’s life.”

Bid to get more care for Keiran

Nicola says Keiran’s school friend, George Beattie, has also been a loyal companion.

She said: “George is at college now but he comes to see Keiran every day when he gets back, has his tea with us and only then goes home to get up for college the next day.”

Nicola also runs a pop-up shop in Blairgowrie to help pay for more care for Keiran.

She said: “At the moment, Keiran only gets taken out a couple of times a week, but he loves to get out and about – so if we can pay for private carers for him, it will make a huge difference to the quality of his life.”

Blairgowrie brain injury teen Keiran Lamond
Kerian enjoys a laugh with George: Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Blairgowrie brain injury teen Keiran Lamond. Image: Mhairi Edwards, DC Thomson
Nicola is determined to get more care for Keiran. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

After Keiran’s crash, Nicola launched a campaign for ‘Keiran’s Law’ to make the wearing of crash helmets on bicycles compulsory.

She said: “Sadly, that failed initially for a variety of reasons.

“However, I’m keen not to drop this completely and plan to begin a new petition to get support for the proposal.”

Nicola continues to keep people updated on her son’s progress on a Facebook page, Keiran’s Journey.

