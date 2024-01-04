Man, 36, taken to hospital after assault in Auchterarder

A 36-year-old man was taken to hospital after being assaulted in Auchterarder.

The attack happened between 9.30pm and 11.20pm on New Year’s Eve (Sunday, December 31) on either High Street or John Law Court.

The man has since been released from hospital following treatment.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Police appeal following Auchterarder assault

Detective Constable Bob Roger of Perth CID said: “I’d appeal to anyone with information on what happened to come forward.

“If you were in the area around the time and witnessed the assault, you may have vital information which could assist our enquiries.

“Perhaps you have private CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which has captured something that could help.

“Please review the footage and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference 3702 of December 31.

Anonymous reports can also be sent to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.