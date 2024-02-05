Perth to Inverness railway line closed due to flooding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth to Inverness railway line closed due to flooding

Trains are being cancelled with a yellow rain warning in place.

By Louise Glen
Trains are being cancelled with a yellow rain warning in place.

The railway line between Perth and Inverness is closed due to flooding on the tracks.

Services north of the Fair City are being cancelled.

It comes as a yellow warning for rain is in place for parts of Perthshire until 9pm on Monday.

ScotRail is urging passengers to check ahead before travelling.

Network Rail Scotland posted on X: “Due to flooding of the route near Kingussie, the line between Inverness and Perth is currently closed.

“Our teams are on site and will work to reduce water levels before carrying out necessary safety inspections.”

ScotRail says there is “limited” replacement transport available, saying passengers should make their own arrangements were possible.

Ticket acceptance is in place for Citylink services between Perth and Inverness.

More from Perth & Kinross

Alba Party candidate Mark Shields.
Alba Party candidate menaced ex-wife with Perth 'prison friends' threat
HMP Perth inmate Chris Martin.
Inside access to Perth prison filmed for new documentary on overcrowding
Kenny and Sheryl Heron.
Wife says six-figure settlement clears service engineer's name after Perth shop tragedy
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Oakland Badze. YouTube. Supplied by YouTube Date; 02/02/2024
Rising rap star caught with drugs at Perth city centre flat gets jail warning
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Abernethy wildfire Picture shows; Abernethy wildfire . Abernethy . Supplied by Stewart Cowper Date; 03/02/2024
Firefighters battle large hillside fire in Abernethy for over six hours
Police have taped off Stanley Crescent in Perth.
Police seal off Perth street after man, 34, 'seriously assaulted'
TV presenter, Danni Menzies with co-star Jonnie Irvin and Jean Johansson.
Perthshire TV presenter Danni Menzies makes heartfelt tribute to Place In The Sun co-star
Stock photo of a woman receiving care from a worker
Crieff, Blairgowrie and Highland Perthshire landlords asked to house foreign care workers
How the new Perth Aldi store could look.
Work stops on Perth Aldi supermarket after Tesco legal challenge
Yellow weather warning for heavy rain in Perthshire.
27-hour heavy rain warning for parts of Perthshire

Conversation