Perth to Inverness railway line closed due to flooding

The railway line between Perth and Inverness is closed due to flooding on the tracks.

Services north of the Fair City are being cancelled.

It comes as a yellow warning for rain is in place for parts of Perthshire until 9pm on Monday.

ScotRail is urging passengers to check ahead before travelling.

Network Rail Scotland posted on X: “Due to flooding of the route near Kingussie, the line between Inverness and Perth is currently closed.

“Our teams are on site and will work to reduce water levels before carrying out necessary safety inspections.”

ScotRail says there is “limited” replacement transport available, saying passengers should make their own arrangements were possible.

Ticket acceptance is in place for Citylink services between Perth and Inverness.