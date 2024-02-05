Bus stops to move during 5 weeks of roadworks near Wellgate in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Bus stops to move during 5 weeks of roadworks near Wellgate in Dundee

Part of Hilltown will also be shut for the project.

By Ellidh Aitken
Victoria Road near the Wellgate. Image: Google Street View
Victoria Road near the Wellgate. Image: Google Street View

Three busy bus stops are set to be moved temporarily during five weeks of roadworks near the Wellgate in Dundee.

A lane will be closed on Victoria Road, outside the back entrance to the shopping centre, from Monday February 12.

As a result, the bus stops across the road from the Wellgate will be moved further up the street towards Eadie’s Road.

The stops serve nearly a dozen bus routes run by Xplore Dundee and Stagecoach.

The southbound side of Hilltown – between William Barclay Square and Victoria Road – will also close for five weeks.

It follows the closure of a section of Hilltown late last year for the same Scottish and Southern Energy Networks (SSEN) project to upgrade underground cables.

Closures ‘essential’ during Victoria Road roadworks

A spokesperson from SSEN Distribution said: “As part of our major project to ensure the electricity infrastructure in Dundee continues to be robust and resilient in the decades to come, we’ll shortly be upgrading the underground cable network in and around the Hilltown area of the city.

“For the safety of road users, pedestrians and our teams on site while we carry out this work, essential road closures have been agreed after discussions with the local highways department.

The bus stops on Victoria Road. Image: Google Street View
The bus stops will move further up Victoria Road towards Eadie’s Road. Image: Google Street View

“Diversions will be signposted during the works, and affected bus stops will be moved further up Victoria Road towards the Eadie’s Road junction.

“The timeframe of these works has been set to avoid clashing with other companies’ projects, which may be taking place in the area.

“We appreciate that any work on the roads can affect people’s daily routines, so we’d like to thank everyone for their understanding while our teams carry out this essential work.”

Conversation