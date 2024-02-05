Bus stops to move during 5 weeks of roadworks near Wellgate in Dundee

Three busy bus stops are set to be moved temporarily during five weeks of roadworks near the Wellgate in Dundee.

A lane will be closed on Victoria Road, outside the back entrance to the shopping centre, from Monday February 12.

As a result, the bus stops across the road from the Wellgate will be moved further up the street towards Eadie’s Road.

The stops serve nearly a dozen bus routes run by Xplore Dundee and Stagecoach.

The southbound side of Hilltown – between William Barclay Square and Victoria Road – will also close for five weeks.

It follows the closure of a section of Hilltown late last year for the same Scottish and Southern Energy Networks (SSEN) project to upgrade underground cables.

Closures ‘essential’ during Victoria Road roadworks

A spokesperson from SSEN Distribution said: “As part of our major project to ensure the electricity infrastructure in Dundee continues to be robust and resilient in the decades to come, we’ll shortly be upgrading the underground cable network in and around the Hilltown area of the city.

“For the safety of road users, pedestrians and our teams on site while we carry out this work, essential road closures have been agreed after discussions with the local highways department.

“Diversions will be signposted during the works, and affected bus stops will be moved further up Victoria Road towards the Eadie’s Road junction.

“The timeframe of these works has been set to avoid clashing with other companies’ projects, which may be taking place in the area.

“We appreciate that any work on the roads can affect people’s daily routines, so we’d like to thank everyone for their understanding while our teams carry out this essential work.”