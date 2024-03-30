Perth Museum: Visitors give their verdict on opening day

The new Perth Museum has welcomed its first visitors following a £27 million refurbishment of the former City Hall.

Queues began building outside the landmark in St John’s Place, Perth, around noon on opening day.

Visitors of all ages enjoyed a first glimpse of the venue, while local performers entertained the crowds outside.

The museum has opened to the public following an eight-year transformation of the redundant City Hall.

It is the new home of the Stone of Destiny, as well as old favourites from the old Perth Museum and Art Gallery, and rarely seen objects from the Nationally Recognised Perth and Kinross collection.

The Courier spoke to visitors as they were leaving the museum.

Views were overwhelmingly positive. But for many of the people visiting on Saturday, it was the building itself that stole the show.

Museum is opening a new chapter in Perth City Hall history

Lisa Simpson, 54, from Perth, toured the museum, including the Stone of Destiny experience, and was heading off to hit the shops. She’s a fan of Perth’s newest attraction.

“I know a lot of people wanted to flatten the City Hall,” she said. “But when you see what they’ve done here, it was absolutely the right decision to keep it.

“I heard one woman say ‘it still feels like the City Hall’, and I think that’s so important to local people. They’ve got it just right.”

Caroline Buchan, 46, from Murthly, visited while the family were all off doing other things, and is looking forward to returning on a quieter day.

“It’s just beautiful what they’ve done with the building,” she said. “All that history from this area, and the stories behind things. It’s really nicely done.

“After all these years, and all the debate about what should happen to the City Hall, I think they’ve made a good choice. And if it brings people to the town centre and stops it from dying a slow death that’s got to be good.”

Linda Scott, from Perth, had personal reasons for visiting. Her late husband was clerk of works for the council and looked after the City Hall during the years it lay empty.

“I came here for him,” she said. “And I did think ‘I wonder what would he have made of this’. I think he’d have thought it was wonderful.

“I had a quick look round today. But there’s so much to see. I’ll definitely be back. And I really want to see the Stone of Destiny when things quieten down. I think this will be one of the places I come to regularly.”

All ages turn out for Perth Museum opening day

Jamie and Emma McKechnie, from Perth, were enjoying some shopping in the city centre, as well as their visit to the museum.

“We were quite surprised by how much is on display,” said Jamie, 36. “I did think beforehand ‘how are they going to fill a museum with Perthshire stuff’ but there’s loads to see.”

“It’s amazing,” said Emma, 35. “The Carpow log boat was probably my favourite. We’re going to see some of the acts on the stage now and I’ve already bought some gin.”

Ann Spence, from Perth, is another with special memories of the Old City Hall.

“I met my husband here,” she said. “So I had to come down today and see what they had done with it. I really enjoyed it. The Stone of Destiny experience is lovely.”

Alex McKirdy, 66, from Dunkeld, was heading off to meet his wife so they could go for something to eat. He’d stayed on at the museum after her because he was having such a good time.

“I left school in 1972,” he said. “And we were never really taught much Scottish history, which is criminal when you think about it.

“I really enjoyed the Unicorn exhibition. I learned a lot. I’ll be back, my nine year-old grand-daughter would love it.”

And Carina Wilson, 40, and her daughter Gabriella, 10, from Aberuthven, were meeting up with husband Steve and his parents, before joining the queue.

“I’m so excited to see what they’ve done with the City Hall,” said Carina. “I used to stay just around the corner when it was empty, so it’s nice to think of it being full of people again.

“We’re going to have some lunch and a wander round the shops too. It’s great to have something like this to bring people into the city.”

Entertainment continues on Sunday

The Stone was officially welcomed back to Perth by the Lord Lyon of Scotland in a ceremony held outside the museum shortly before it opened.

A series of local entertainers then took to the stage.

Lucas Reid performed a WIlliam Soutar poem and the Perth Gaelic Choir performed a piece called Song of the Stone, which had been specially arranged for the day.

The entertainment continued throughout the afternoon.

A second stage outside Perth Concert Hall featured the likes of the Craigie Choir and Traveller and author Jess Smith.

There were even a pair of Shetland pony-sized unicorns in a corral outside St John’s Kirk, in a nod to the Perth Musem’s opening exhibition.

The entertainment continues tomorrow.

Perth Museum will be open again. It’s free to visit, but visitors need to book in advance to see the Stone of Destiny. There is a charge for the Unicorn exhibition.