Perth Museum: Best pictures as crowds turn out to celebrate official opening day

Excited revellers finally got their first look inside the Fair City's newest attraction.

Exciting news! Perth Museum unveils its transformed space after a remarkable £27 million redevelopment project, opening its doors on Saturday, March 30, 2024. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Exciting news! Perth Museum unveils its transformed space after a remarkable £27 million redevelopment project, opening its doors on Saturday, March 30, 2024. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Chloe Burrell & Katherine Ferries

Perth Museum has officially opened following a £27 million revamp of City Hall.

Hundreds of locals visited the city’s newest attraction from 12pm today.

Revellers were able to catch a glimpse of the Stone of Destiny – which has returned to its historic home of Perthshire for the first time in over 700 years.

Visitors could also explore the permanent galleries that tell the story of Perth and Kinross.

The festivities carried on into the afternoon and will continue into Sunday.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall  was on hand to capture the best moments from Saturday’s celebrations.

The Society of High Constables of Perth surround the museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Street artist Poppy captivates the audience with her enchanting performance, conjuring magic through the medium of bubbles. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The procession makes its way to the stage led by Provost Xander McDade and The Rev Canon Dr Joseph Morrow, the current Lord Lyon King of Arms. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
During the grand opening weekend of the Perth Museum, attendees were graced with the esteemed presence of The Reverend Canon Dr. Joseph Morrow, the distinguished Lord Lyon King of Arms. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A speech from Provost Xander McDade. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The opening act on the main stage was none other than the lively Ceilidh band, ‘Fiobha’. Their spirited melodies and infectious rhythms ignited the crowd’s enthusiasm, inviting everyone to join in the jubilant celebration with spirited dancing and merriment. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Ceildh band ‘Fiobha’ perform at the opening of the Perth Museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The choir’s performance was a breathtaking display of harmony and emotion, filling the air with the rich tapestry of their voices as they transported the audience to a realm of pure musical enchantment. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The choir’s enchanting performance at the newly reopened Perth Museum, captivating hearts and marking a memorable moment in its history. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The stage twinkled with youthful delight as adorable little ones adorned in bunny outfits from Inspire Dancers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The stage was transformed into a whimsical wonderland as the adorable kids, donning charming bunny outfits graced the spotlight.  Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Performance by Perthshire Ukuleles. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The main stage was a bustling hub of energy and excitement, with crowds of eager spectators gathered to witness the captivating performances unfolding before them. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth Concert Hall Voices members taking shelter from the rain. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Performers from Gael History were part of the event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Lucas Reid of Oakbank mesmerized the audience with his poignant recital of William Soutar’s “The Lowpin Match.” Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Unicorn Experience brought forth a spectacle of pure enchantment as graceful unicorns stepped into the limelight, their majestic presence captivating all who beheld them. With their iridescent coats shimmering in the light and gentle, mystical aura, these legendary creatures transported the audience into a realm of fantasy and wonder, leaving an indelible mark on the event’s memory. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Enchanting echoes of Gaelic history brought to life through mesmerizing performances. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Caroline Buchan is enjoying the opening weekend festivities at the Perth Museum! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Alex McKirkdy (from Dunkeld) making memories at the Perth Museum’s opening event! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Lisa Simpson beaming with delight at the Perth Museum’s opening day! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Emma and Jamie McKechnie from Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
All smiles from young performer Bosandi Rathanayake, aged 4, from Inspire Dancers at the Perth Museum’s grand opening! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
All smiles from the young performers of Inspire Dancers, lighting up the stage at the Perth Museum’s grand opening! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Highland dancers mesmerize the crowd with their grace and skill at the Perth Museum’s grand opening! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The opening weekend of the Perth Museum promises to be a vibrant and memorable event, celebrating the rich heritage and cultural diversity of the region while offering engaging experiences for visitors. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Performances by Inspire Dancers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two women dressed as suffragettes outside Perth Museum
Actors portraying the brave Suffragettes of Perth, igniting the spirit of equality at the museum’s grand opening! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A performance by Bruce Fummey called ‘James I’. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Bruce Fummey called ‘James I’ performs on stage. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Linda Scott from Perth enjoying the opening of the Perth Museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A Unicorn display between the pillars of the Museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

 

Perth Museum: Visitors give their verdict on opening day

Conversation