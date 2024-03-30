Perth Museum: Best pictures as crowds turn out to celebrate official opening day

Perth Museum has officially opened following a £27 million revamp of City Hall.

Hundreds of locals visited the city’s newest attraction from 12pm today.

Revellers were able to catch a glimpse of the Stone of Destiny – which has returned to its historic home of Perthshire for the first time in over 700 years.

Visitors could also explore the permanent galleries that tell the story of Perth and Kinross.

The festivities carried on into the afternoon and will continue into Sunday.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall was on hand to capture the best moments from Saturday’s celebrations.