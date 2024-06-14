Young musicians in Perth protest against council music service cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Young musicians in Perth protest against council music service cuts

The players braved torrential rain to demonstrate outside Perth Concert Hall

By Morag Lindsay
Teenage boy playing trombone with protesters behind outside Perth Concert Hall
Scenes from the protest against Perth and Kinross Council council cuts to music tuition. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Young musicians staged a noisy protest in Perth city centre amid planned cuts to council music tuition.

The youngsters chanted ‘save our music, stop the cuts’ as concert-goers poured out of the building.

The audience included councillors, officials, teachers and children.

They had enjoyed the annual Follow the Band concert for primary school pupils from across Perth and Kinross.

One of the protesters Freddie Cobb, 16, said it was a similar event which had piqued his interest in music when he was much younger.

He said he and his friends are campaigning because they want future musicians to benefit from the same opportunities as them.

Protesters holding placards which read 'Don't let our dream become history too' and 'music - mind over matter - good mental health'
Campaigners make their feelings known. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We’re here to show the council we are not rolling over,” he said.

“We’re here to fight for what we believe in.”

Music cuts protest followed Perth Museum stunt

The protesters were also handing out leaflets asking passers-by to sign a petition urging Perth and Kinross Council to reverse planned cuts to its instrumental music service.

Almost 5,000 people have added their names already.

It comes after councillors voted to reintroduce charges for the music service’s Central Groups.

Young people playing instruments and holding placards outside Perth Concert Hall
The protesters brought music to the plaza outside the Concert Hall. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

These offer weekly coaching in the evenings for members of the Perthshire Youth Orchestra, as well as the Concert Band, Wind Orchestra, Guitar Ensemble, Choir, String Orchestra, Senior String Orchestra, Percussion Ensemble and Piping Ensemble.

Councillors have also agreed to a review of the allocation of music instructors.

This could lead to larger group sizes and the use of online tuition in some cases.

The campaigners’ last large-scale protest was on the opening day for the new Perth Museum.

They say they hoping to hold more now exam season is over.

Zoe Neave, 17, from Kinross, joined the protesters outside the Concert Hall after performing in the Follow the Band concert.

Youngsters playing instruments and holding placards outside Perth Museum
The protest outside the new Perth Museum at the end of March. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

She said the audience reaction had convinced her that the campaign has to succeed.

“The kids in there were having so much fun,” she said.

“We want them to have the opportunity to play music too, and to make the kind of friendships we’ve made through music.”

Council reviewing service

Perth and Kinross Council has previously said its officers are reviewing the service and will make recommendations to councillors at a later date.

A spokesperson said: “Elected members agreed the council’s budget in February.

“Officers are reviewing the music service provision in our schools and will make recommendations for how the music service is delivered to meet budget expectations in due course.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Two people killed in Perthshire crash
Teen and man die at scene of two-car crash in Perthshire as driver arrested
Daniel Whyte
Perth thief snatched handbag from woman, 69, while she rested in city centre
St Johnstone bus fire.
St Johnstone fans get £100k payout after supporters' bus fire
Fan zones will operate across Tayside and Fife
Rain could hit Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline Euro 2024 fan zones
Robert Mill and the car crash he caused.
Dundee driver who injured schoolgirls in A90 smash is spared jail
Still from TV comedy show Scot Squad showing actors Gordon Young and Sally Reid in police uniforms on bicycles.
Perth Scot Squad star getting back on bike in memory of mum
Perth Royal Infirmary entrance sign
Staff shortages at Perth Royal Infirmary spark occupational therapy 'red risk'
Six cars in a row all clamped.
Six cars clamped at Scone park and ride over unpaid parking fines
Dr David Clarke has been investigating the Calvine Perthshire 'UFO sighting' for years.
Researcher says Perthshire UFO mystery 'could rival Loch Ness Monster for tourists' as hunt…
Perth High Street unit for sale
Former Perth cafe and wine bar on market for £175k

Conversation