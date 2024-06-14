Young musicians in Perth protest against council music service cuts

Young musicians staged a noisy protest in Perth city centre amid planned cuts to council music tuition.

The youngsters chanted ‘save our music, stop the cuts’ as concert-goers poured out of the building.

The audience included councillors, officials, teachers and children.

They had enjoyed the annual Follow the Band concert for primary school pupils from across Perth and Kinross.

One of the protesters Freddie Cobb, 16, said it was a similar event which had piqued his interest in music when he was much younger.

He said he and his friends are campaigning because they want future musicians to benefit from the same opportunities as them.

“We’re here to show the council we are not rolling over,” he said.

“We’re here to fight for what we believe in.”

Music cuts protest followed Perth Museum stunt

The protesters were also handing out leaflets asking passers-by to sign a petition urging Perth and Kinross Council to reverse planned cuts to its instrumental music service.

Almost 5,000 people have added their names already.

It comes after councillors voted to reintroduce charges for the music service’s Central Groups.

These offer weekly coaching in the evenings for members of the Perthshire Youth Orchestra, as well as the Concert Band, Wind Orchestra, Guitar Ensemble, Choir, String Orchestra, Senior String Orchestra, Percussion Ensemble and Piping Ensemble.

Councillors have also agreed to a review of the allocation of music instructors.

This could lead to larger group sizes and the use of online tuition in some cases.

The campaigners’ last large-scale protest was on the opening day for the new Perth Museum.

They say they hoping to hold more now exam season is over.

Zoe Neave, 17, from Kinross, joined the protesters outside the Concert Hall after performing in the Follow the Band concert.

She said the audience reaction had convinced her that the campaign has to succeed.

“The kids in there were having so much fun,” she said.

“We want them to have the opportunity to play music too, and to make the kind of friendships we’ve made through music.”

Council reviewing service

Perth and Kinross Council has previously said its officers are reviewing the service and will make recommendations to councillors at a later date.

A spokesperson said: “Elected members agreed the council’s budget in February.

“Officers are reviewing the music service provision in our schools and will make recommendations for how the music service is delivered to meet budget expectations in due course.”