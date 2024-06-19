Plans to launch Perth’s first LGBTQ+ bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans to launch Perth’s first LGBTQ+ bar

Part of The Venue will be transformed into the Rainbow Rooms in the coming weeks.

By James Simpson
How the new LGBTQ+ bar in Perth will look. Image: Rainbow Rooms/Facebook
Plans have been revealed for Perth’s first LGBTQ+ bar.

Bosses are promising “stylish decor”, handcrafted cocktails, and LGBTQ+ memorabilia.

In a post on Facebook, those behind the venture said it was a “queer oddity” that there was no LGBTQ+ bar in Perth.

The post said: “The team behind The Venue have been busy developing a new bar space with an entrance on Watergate as well internal access from the Venue itself.

Rainbow Rooms in Perth promises ‘guaranteed safe space for everyone’

“Rainbow Rooms in the heart of Perth city centre will unashamedly become Perth’s first LGBTQ+ bar.

“Featuring stylish decor, hand-crafted cocktails, LGBTQ+ memorabilia and a guaranteed safe space for everyone, the team really cannot wait to start welcoming you all soon.

“Join Rainbow Rooms, Perth and become a part of our new journey.”

Dozens of people have praised the idea, which was also shared by Perthshire Pride.

Jill Sinclair posted: “Fantastic and not before time, congratulations.”

‘Absolutely adore this’

Eilidh Dye said: “This is so exciting, I wish you all the success. I’ll definitely be visiting when I’m back home.”

Zoe Irvine wrote: “Absolutely adore this, how amazing.”

It comes as a former cafe and wine bar in Perth has hit the market.

The old Dewberry Cafe and Wine Bar unit on High Street is for sale for £175,000.

Meanwhile, Costa Coffee is eyeing a move into a vacant High Street unit.

You can track the empty and occupied units on Perth’s main shopping streets using The Courier’s retail tracker.

