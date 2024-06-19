Plans to launch Perth’s first LGBTQ+ bar

Plans have been revealed for Perth’s first LGBTQ+ bar.

Part of The Venue will be transformed into the Rainbow Rooms in the coming weeks.

Bosses are promising “stylish decor”, handcrafted cocktails, and LGBTQ+ memorabilia.

In a post on Facebook, those behind the venture said it was a “queer oddity” that there was no LGBTQ+ bar in Perth.

The post said: “The team behind The Venue have been busy developing a new bar space with an entrance on Watergate as well internal access from the Venue itself.

Rainbow Rooms in Perth promises ‘guaranteed safe space for everyone’

“Rainbow Rooms in the heart of Perth city centre will unashamedly become Perth’s first LGBTQ+ bar.

“Featuring stylish decor, hand-crafted cocktails, LGBTQ+ memorabilia and a guaranteed safe space for everyone, the team really cannot wait to start welcoming you all soon.

“Join Rainbow Rooms, Perth and become a part of our new journey.”

Dozens of people have praised the idea, which was also shared by Perthshire Pride.

Jill Sinclair posted: “Fantastic and not before time, congratulations.”

‘Absolutely adore this’

Eilidh Dye said: “This is so exciting, I wish you all the success. I’ll definitely be visiting when I’m back home.”

Zoe Irvine wrote: “Absolutely adore this, how amazing.”

