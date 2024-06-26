Motorcyclist who died in A9 Highland Perthshire crash named

A motorcyclist who died after a crash on the A9 in Highland Perthshire has been named.

Andrew MacPherson, 63, from Cambridgeshire, died after his motorbike was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Sunday.

The crash, near the B847 Calvine Road junction, involved two motorbikes and a car.

The passengers of the car were taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment and the road was closed for several hours.

Woman appears in court over A9 crash

A woman from China has appeared in court in connection with the incident.

Die Huang, 50, from China, is charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

She was remanded in custody after a private hearing at Perth Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Police say an investigation into the crash is continuing.

Sergeant Willie Strachan said: “Our thoughts very much remain with the family and friends of Mr MacPherson at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries remain ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dash-cam footage and who hasn’t already spoken to officers to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 1828 of Sunday June 23.