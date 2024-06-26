Motorcyclist who died in A9 Highland Perthshire crash named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Motorcyclist who died in A9 Highland Perthshire crash named

Andrew MacPherson, 63, was involved in the three-vehicle collision on Sunday.

By Kieran Webster
Andrew MacPherson.
Andrew MacPherson died following the A9 crash near Calvine. Image: Police Scotland

A motorcyclist who died after a crash on the A9 in Highland Perthshire has been named.

Andrew MacPherson, 63, from Cambridgeshire, died after his motorbike was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Sunday.

The crash, near the B847 Calvine Road junction, involved two motorbikes and a car.

The passengers of the car were taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment and the road was closed for several hours.

Woman appears in court over A9 crash

A woman from China has appeared in court in connection with the incident.

Die Huang, 50, from China, is charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

She was remanded in custody after a private hearing at Perth Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Police say an investigation into the crash is continuing.

Sergeant Willie Strachan said: “Our thoughts very much remain with the family and friends of Mr MacPherson at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries remain ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dash-cam footage and who hasn’t already spoken to officers to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 1828 of Sunday June 23.

