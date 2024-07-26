A919 in Guardbridge closed for over five hours due to ‘high volume gas leak’

The A919 in Guardbridge was closed for over five hours due to a “high volume gas leak” on Friday.

SGN confirmed the discovery of a leak just after 5pm on Friday.

The road was closed and diversions set up as engineers continued to make the area safe.

A spokesperson on X said: “We’re dealing with a high volume gas escape on the A919 at Guardbridge in Fife.

“The road is closed with a diversion in place while we work on this emergency.

“This is a busy route for motorists, so please leave extra time for travel.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

An eyewitness told The Courier: “There is a noticeable smell in the air and you can definitely smell gas.

“The road is closed at the Toll Road junction and people are being turned around.

“There are police and SGN workers on the scene.”

Police Scotland confirmed officers were in attendance.

A spokesperson for SGN confirmed on Saturday that repairs to the damaged gas main had been completed at around 10pm on Friday.

“The road was fully reopened a short time later,” they added.

It comes after a gas leak in Blairgowrie on Wednesday forced a nearby Tesco to close for almost two days.

As of 10pm on Friday, SGN remained on the scene.